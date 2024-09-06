Razorbacks Hold Edge in Recruiting; Cowboys Earned Best Commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For much of the past two seasons, the Razorbacks have lapped Oklahoma State in recruiting rankings.
Arkansas hasn't finished lower than No. 28 in the previous four full recruitingy cycles going back to 2021. The Cowboys have fallen back a bit though ranking No. 34 in 2021 but trend backwards with each class at No. 36 in 2022, No. 43 in 2023 and No. 63 in 2024.
Even Oklahoma State's transfer portal hauls are lowly rated at No. 37 in 2021, No. 88 in 2022, No. 22 in 2023 and this year's crop ranked No. 68 overall, according to 247sports. In comparison, the Razorbacks transfer classes have ranked No. 49 in 2021, No. 11 in 2022 and 2023 and No. 26 in 2024.
Cowboys' coach Mike Gundy and his staff have developed their talent well in comparison to recruiting rankings. Oklahoma State has managed to reach the Big 12 title game two out of the previous three seasons, a remarkable feat considering longstanding members Texas and Oklahoma were in the league.
Arkansas Dominant in Recruiting Battles
There have been a few recruiting battles for the 2025 class with Oklahoma State holding a 5-4 player advantage. This wasn't the case in last year's cycle with the Razorbacks going 5-0 against the Cowboys during the 2024 cycle.
When it comes to the offensive skill positions, Oklahoma State can sell how fun and entertaining the Cowboys' offense has been historically to recruits. The Pokes landed every offensive skill player each program has targeted for 2025 with RB DJ Dugar, WR Kameron Powell, WR Kobe Foreman, WR Jaden Perez, TE Jordan Vyborny all committing since the end of April.
On the flip side, Sam Pittman's staff has pulled in their share of wins over Gundy most notably along the line of scrimmage and defense. New offensive line coach Eric Mateos picked up a big win out of the Sooner State with Owasso, Oklahoma offensive tackle Blake Cherry pledging to the Razorbacks.
Running back Markelyin Batton out of lightly recruited Atlanta, Texas is one of the fastest players in east Texas holding a 4.46 40 yard dash. He chose Arkansas over Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon State and Houston.
Three-star safety Taijh Overton picked up an offer from Oklahoma State after his commitment to the Razorbacks. He recorded 116 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, 19 pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble as a junior.
Arkansas defensive end commit Kieundre Johnson picked the Razorbacks in June over the Cowboys, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU and many others. Johnson is nearly at 4-star status at an 88 overall, according to 247sports.
The 6-4, 215 pound prospect from Terrell, Texas is someone who Oklahoma State makes a hard charge after. Fortunately, Arkansas' proven aggressive philosophy of pressuring quarterbacks is a big reason why prospects are looking at assistant coach Deke Adams unit more.
When the Razorbacks battled Oklahoma State for certain prospects in last year's class it won every time. Wide receiver CJ Brown, offensive lineman Kobe Branham, linebacker Wyatt Simmons and defensive back Ahkhari Johnson all signed with Arkansas over an offer from Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State's Recruiting Steal
However, Oklahoma State's biggest recruiting win over Arkansas was signing Ollie Gordon out of Trinity High School in Euless, Texas. Gordon received offers from the Cowboys and Razorbacks within a three day period in January 2021. Nebraska and Michigan even came calling during the winter semester of his junior year.
Even after committing to Oklahoma State in February 2021, Gordon kept his word to the Cowboys after being offered by Texas in November 2021. After racking up 6,062 all-purpose yards and 83 touchdowns in his high school career, it took him time as a freshman to transition to the college level.
Now, he builds off a sophomore season which he racked up 2,062 all-purpose yards and 22 scores. There's no arguement about Gordon, he is surely the steal of recruiting battles between Arkansas and Oklahoma State to this point.
Hogs Turned Pokes
Arkansas has seen a few former players transfer to Oklahoma State recently including running back AJ Green from last year's team. Green, an Oklahoma native, spent the previous three seasons in Fayetteville before entering the portal and committing to Tulsa. A change of heart occurred and backed off his pledge before landing in Stillwater.
Cowboys' defensive tackle Collin Clay signed with the Razorbacks during the highly regarded 2019 class under former coach Chad Morris. After recording 15 tackles and a half tackle for loss he decided to transfer closer to home.
Since his arrival in Stillwater, Clay has recorded 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Oklahoma State sees him as a leader up front with an opportunity for a good game against his previous school.
HOGS FEED:
