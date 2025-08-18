Razorbacks hoping they've gotten stability, depth in offensive line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ offensive line is taking shape after 13 fall camp practices. The hope is they have the talent and depth to make a leap forward
The left side of the offensive line with tackle Corey Robinson, guard Fernando Carmona and center Caden Kitler have emerged as the starting trio early in camp and has maintained that spot through two scrimmages.
The right side remains competitive, with Kobe Branham appearing to edge out Keyshawn Blackstock at right guard, and E’Marion Harris splitting time at right tackle with Shaq McRoy.
“We had Kobe out there, Kobe and E’Marion, and then Kobe and Shaq got a little bit of burn too,” Carmona said Saturday after a 115-play scrimmage. “Just those two, they’ve been battling it out on that side. We have a really good offensive line, and I have ultimate confidence whoever we put on that right side, they’re going to hold it down and play great ball.”
Based on practice rotations and Carmona’s comments, Branham has moved ahead at right guard, while Harris, a redshirt junior, is the likely starter at right tackle but continues to split reps with McRoy. Carmona said Harris brings experience and leadership, while McRoy’s size makes him difficult to move.
“I like E’Marion and Shaq a lot,” Carmona said. “E’Marion brings a lot of leadership. Older guy, older cat. Knows a lot of the playbook, he has just kind of that older maturity. Shaq, who’s that big presence that he brings there. He has those big paws, and when he puts them on you, you can’t really go anywhere. They both have their things that they do good at, and they both have some things that they can work on.”
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos said Arkansas has enough depth to use a rotation without losing production. Mateos referenced his 2020 season at BYU, when he routinely played seven or eight linemen.
“In 2020 when I was at Brigham Young, I had seven starters,” Mateos said. “I basically said I’ve got seven starters and played at least seven, sometimes eight guys, in every game that year — we went 11-1 or whatever we went. To me, if you’ve earned the right to play you should get to play. If there’s a clear drop-off that’s when you start questioning.”
Quality depth stands in contrast to last year, when Arkansas struggled to protect the quarterback and generate a consistent run game. The program invested heavily in the transfer portal and high school recruiting to address those problems.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said the improvement in the line has benefited the entire offense.
“I feel, like, way more comfortable with the offensive line. Our size, our strength, our athletic ability,” Petrino said. “We got three centers right now that are rotating in there, playing really well. One’s a true freshman (Kash Courtney) that’s extremely, extremely talented. So, I feel good about where we are at center position.
“The tackles are doing a really nice job. We do have competition at the right tackle, Harris and McRoy. And E. Harris has gained weight. He’s much stronger and more physical than he was a year ago. A year ago, he really wasn’t tackle size. Branham and Blackstock at the right guard are good competition. It’ll be fun to watch and see how that plays out.
“Then I feel really steady about our left side with Carmona and Robinson over there. So, Corey’s a really, really good football player, and Junior’s at the right spot. Sometimes at tackle, his aggressive nature, his personality is more suited for a guard than out there on the edge, and it’s been fun to watch.”
Hogs coach Sam Pittman, who built his reputation as an offensive line coach, credited both Mateos and Petrino for the group’s progress.
“The thing that stands out is how hard they’re working every day,” Pittman said. “We went out in the portal, we recruited, and we developed. That’s the job, and I think you’re starting to see it pay off.”
Arkansas opens the season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium at 3:15 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network. The Razorbacks hope the new-look offensive line will provide the foundation for improvement after a difficult campaign last year.
The SEC schedule offers little margin for error, and the Razorbacks know their depth will be tested. “It’s a league that tests you every week,” Pittman said. “But we’re not backing down from anybody.”
As the season approaches, the Razorbacks’ offensive line appears deeper, more experienced and ready to anchor the offense. Whether that translates to wins remains to be seen, but for the first time in years, Arkansas enters the season with optimism about the men up front.