Razorbacks' Hunter Yurachek named CFP chair plus additional shakeups
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek has been named chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee after Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades stepped down for personal reasons, the CFP announced Thursday.
The decision makes Yurachek the new leader of the 12-person panel responsible for ranking teams and choosing the four playoff participants.
The CFP said the change is effective immediately and will remain in place for the rest of the season.
Rhoades stepped aside after Baylor said it received allegations involving him earlier this week. The school said the allegations do not involve Title IX issues, student welfare, NCAA rules or the football program. Rhoades told ESPN he initiated his leave but did not provide further details.
Yurachek had already served as a member of the CFP committee. Under CFP rules, the chair must be an active athletic director. With Rhoades taking leave from his Baylor duties, the committee needed a replacement.
CFP executive director Rich Clark thanked Rhoades for his work and offered support.
“We are deeply appreciative of Mack Rhoades’ leadership and service as chair of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee this season,” Clark said in a statement. “Mack has informed us of his decision to step down for personal reasons, and our thoughts are with him and his family during this time.”
Clark also said Yurachek was well-qualified to take over.
“Hunter’s experience, integrity, and commitment to the game make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the committee as it continues its important work throughout the remainder of the season,” he said.
Baylor named deputy athletic director and chief operating officer Jovan Overshown and executive senior associate athletic director Cody Hall as co-interim athletic directors during the investigation.
Harlan returns as committee seeks stability
Utah athletic director Mark Harlan is returning to the CFP selection committee. Harlan served a one-year term in 2023 and now fills the spot left vacant after former NFL player Randall McDaniel stepped away last month for personal reasons.
The CFP’s 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua unanimously approved both the chair change and Harlan’s return. With Harlan back, the committee returns to full size during a season marked by leadership changes.
The committee evaluates teams weekly and issues rankings that shape the playoff field and postseason bowl matchups. Members review team performance, injuries and other factors before voting.
Harlan’s return provides extra experience to a group that has dealt with multiple departures this season. His background at Utah includes helping guide the school’s move into the Big 12 Conference, along with prior service on the CFP committee.
The CFP said it does not expect any changes to the meeting schedule or release dates for rankings. Yurachek will now lead discussions and serve as the public voice for the group.
Committee membership includes athletic directors, former coaches, former players and administrators from around college football. The group meets in person to evaluate teams and finalize rankings.
The weekly rankings influence major bowl bids, playoff placement and long-term financial distributions tied to postseason play. The CFP releases explanations each week to clarify how the committee viewed key games and team performance.
Changes follow investigation at Baylor
Baylor officials confirmed to ESPN the university received allegations about Rhoades on Monday.
The school would not give further details but said the matter does not involve football operations. It also does not involve Title IX requirements or NCAA issues.
Rhoades had served a short time as chair before the allegations surfaced. He began his tenure as Baylor’s athletic director in 2016 and had been a key voice within national college athletics circles.
Overshown and Hall will lead Baylor athletics while the review continues. The university said it would not comment further until its internal process is complete.
The CFP emphasized the importance of stability during the transition. The group said Yurachek’s leadership will help maintain consistent evaluations for the remainder of the season while Harlan’s return strengthens the committee’s experience base.
The committee will continue to meet weekly to rank teams until the playoff field is set. Yurachek’s responsibilities include overseeing those meetings, guiding discussions and helping explain the committee’s reasoning.
The CFP said no additional changes were planned at this time. Rhoades’ possible return to duties at Baylor or within the CFP structure was not discussed.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek is now chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
- Utah athletic director Mark Harlan returns to the committee after previously serving a one-year term.
- The changes follow Baylor AD Mack Rhoades’ leave of absence amid an internal university investigation.