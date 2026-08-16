CJ Brown Suddenly Finds Himself Among Razorbacks' 'Older Guys'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there's one player on the team who seems like he has been around a while it has to be rising junior wide receiver CJ Brown.

After putting together an impressive prep resume during his time at Bentonville, the decorated 3-star mulled over several options before making the decision to stay home.

Brown took his lumps early on, including some ball security issues such as a fourth quarter fumble late in his freshman season against Texas. That wasn't much of the case last season, as the 6-foot-1, 195 pound pass catcher was a steady contributor in 2025 with 28 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

For the second consecutive offseason, he returns as the Razorbacks top returning receiver and has built a strong relationship with KJ Jackson during their three years together that he is poised for a breakout season.

The two have such strong chemistry, a connection they built when arriving to campus together as part of the 2024 recruiting class. The duo has linked up several times in the passing game, whether that be in spring practice or training camp, and it always seems ends in some type of big play.

"Yeah, [Brown's] made huge jumps and huge strides every year we've been here," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson said on Friday. "He started his freshman year. I think he played the first few games. Last year he was a starter for us, and played really well.

"And this year he's stepping into that role, like you said, where he's able to be [a leader].He's an older guy, and it's crazy to say that he's an older guy now. But he's got a voice on the team. He's a leader, very well respected. He's a really hard worker. And I think that's what makes CJ special, that he works really hard. I think everybody sees that and guys are very open to listen to him because of that."

His steadiness with the Arkansas football is vitally important going into a new era under the direction of first-year coach Ryan Silverfield and an offense headed up by coordinator Tim Cramsey. Brown brings that level of SEC experience that very few wideouts on the team can offer during training camp.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown in spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Being the "Older Guy"

Jackson referred to Brown being among the older guys among the roster, and he even said it sounds weird saying that likely because they arrived to Arkansas at the same time.

However, it was Brown who was able to see the field first which is kind of a natural thing for receivers that might have what it takes to be impact guys in the SEC. With such a significant overhaul of the receiver room via the transfer portal, it is Brown's time to take a leadership role on the team and become the vocal guy who challenges his teammates to be better each day.

One of the biggest things of the Silverfield culture change has been about establishing accountablity across the team. The coaching staff wants to push their players to the limit and that's something Brown has no problem embracing going into Year One.

That's something wide receivers coach Larry Brown took immediate notice of when winter conditioning drills started in January.

“When I first got here in January, he was more of a lead by example guy, but now he understands that he’s kind of like the vet in the room,” Larry Smith said on Monday. “He’s going into his third year here, obviously a hometown kid. So, he understands, like man, this is a very important year for us, and he’s a guy that that’s been here.”



“He understands the pride that he has playing for the University of Arkansas, and with more confidence, he’s starting to speak up more. He’s starting to be more vocal. He’s starting to bring the young guys along as well. Then you see it in this play as well. I think CJ’s been pretty consistent throughout these first five practices for us.”

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) makes a reception and goes on to score a touchdown during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown Feels 'Obligated' to Be Winner

Over the past two seasons with the Razorbacks, he's seen some good and a whole bunch of ugly on the gridiorn. That includes last season as the team finished with a 2-10 record despite having an explosive offense mired in inconsistencies during second halves of games.

Upon Silverfield's hiring in November, he requested that the players being retained flush everything about 2025 and focus on the future as nothing about it matters moving forward.

That kind of message resonated with Brown, who wants to make the fans of his homestate school proud of the team and give his mother something worth talking about at work on Sunday mornings.

"I can't do anything about what happened last year," Brown said. "But my actions that I take right now can affect what goes on this coming season. I feel like we're more forward-facing, (that) kind of attitude toward it all."

"I feel like that's part of my responsibility to represent the state well. I'm from here, I grew up here. My mom has to go to work on Sunday and her colleagues ask her about it, so I feel like I'm obligated to play well."

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.