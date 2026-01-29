FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Marion junior running back Jeremiah Dent received the call he has been waiting on for his entire recruitment to this point.

When Arkansas running backs coach David Johnson along with first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield called and offered Dent, it was a shock because he hadn't heard much from the Razorbacks until the duo arrived to town.

While other SEC programs extended offers to the Patriots standout, the Hogs were virtually silent with just one commitment from an in-state product.

My reaction, I was shocked," Dent said. "The new staff jumped on me earlier and seen my talents much more than the old staff. It's a blessing.

An offer from the Hogs was a goal of mine! I always had visions of me balling out and changing that program around with my versatility and leadership."

Silverfield made quite the splash on the recruiting trail, especially in the state upon his hiring. Within 24 hours, he secured commitments from five of the top six in-state recruits after many of them were committed elsewhere.

Arkansas high school players have taken notice of the new regime's evaluation process and are buying into their goals of one day playing for the state's flagship institution.

"The Arkansas staff are already making a great impression with the way they are recruiting and visiting kids," Dent said. "They want them to come to Arkansas. The staff is reaching out to me almost everyday, staying connected. They make sure to touch base with [recruits] which helps the recruiting process with in-state athletes."

Dent is one of the most talented running backs in the Natural State for the 2027 class with his blend of speed, athleticism, pass catching and physicality.

The 6-foot, 200 pound prospect is currently ranked as the No. 723 overall prospect, No. 59 at his position and No. 2 among players in Arkansas, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

He has reported 26 other scholarship offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Iowa, Auburn, SMU, Purdue, Memphis, USF, Cincinnati, Arizona State, North Carolina State and many more.

As a junior, Dent fell just short of the 2,000 all-purpose yardage, finishing with 1,983 yards and 22 touchdowns including three off kickoff returns. If the opportunity comes, he would look forward to wearing Arkansas across his chest.

"To be able to represent the home state means a lot to me," Dent said. "I’m in the film room more, studying more, being more wagered to learn about how I can improve and get the little ones ready."

There are plenty of Power Conference schools that reach out to Dent on a consistent basis as North Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss, Stanford, Vanderbilt along with Arkansas are very interested in what he has to offer.

With the Razorbacks having to reschedule its junior day for this weekend due to weather, Dent says he plans to be be in attendance.

With Sheridan's Bradley Sturdivant solidly in the fold, Arkansas' staff could push the tempo a bit on the recruiting front by encouraging several 2027 prospects to jump on board this weekend.

