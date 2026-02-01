FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff were able to finally open the doors for Junior Day after inclement weather delayed the event just one week.

High school athletes from within the state and across the nation came to see what the Razorbacks' had to offer with several coming away impressed.

There were even a couple who seem intrigued at the opportunity to perhaps play at the SEC level at Arkansas.

Braylyn Brown, Wide Receiver

The top in-state prospect in the 2028 class decided to make the quick trip to Fayetteville over the weekend. It's been a while since Central Arkansas has produced a true game changer on either side of the football, and Brown fits the mold.

He is ranked as the No. 80 player in the country, and No. 8 among athletes, according to 247Sports.

Brown appeared to be impressed by the Razorbacks' new staff during Saturday's Junior Day.

"Everything was great today at junior day," Brown said. "I really enjoyed meeting the new coaching staff. The environment was family oriented and that they really care about all their players."

Micah Gamble, Running Back

Gamble is one of the state's most explosive athletes in a loaded crop of in-state running backs this cycle. He is a punishing runner combined with vision and breakaway speed as he rushed for 1,420 yards and 20 touchdowns for Fordyce in 2025.

The 5-foot-10, 190 pound rusher has fielded offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia State and North Texas. He is ranked as the No. 723 prospect in the nation, 59 among running backs and No. 3 in Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

"I thought it went great," Gamble said. "Coach YAC [David Johnson] showed a lot of interest in me not just a football player but as a young man. It was definitely a fun experience. I really enjoyed how electric the basketball game was also. I’m looking forward to coming back to visit."

Tommy Williams, Offensive Lineman

The Alabaster, Alabama native currently holds two offers from UAB and UL-Monroe at this point. With the Razorbacks expressing interest, it seems like things could be ticking up a big for him.

Williams, 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, had an encouraging experience during Arkansas' Junior Day.

"I love it man," Williams said. "I loved how everything and everyone felt connected. I love the way they pour into religion, education, character building on and off the field, not just football. All the coaches were very upfront and respectful I really appreciated that."

Kyng Golston, Defensive Lineman

There's a football factory down in South Oklahoma that has produced a couple of new Razorbacks recently in defensive end Colton Yarbrough and transfer defensive tackle Xadavien Sims.

Golston, 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, appears poised to be one of the next stars to come out of that region as a 3-star prospect who is ranked No. 532 overall, according to 247Sports. He holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Miami, Kansas, Notre Dame, Boston College and more.

This is WHY 3 ⭐️ 2027 #1 Ranked DL in OKLAHOMA @KyngGolston54 holds offers From Places Like Notre Dame, Miami, Auburn Etc.



The Get Off, The Hand Usage, The Instincts & Athleticism are as Good of Combo as we’ve had come out our PROGRAM that’s produced 3 Top 4 ⭐️ DL in last 3… pic.twitter.com/A5v1626KVv — Sean Cooper (@seancooper_C4) November 23, 2025

"[Arkansas Junior Day was a great very great experience," Golston said. "I loved everything about it."

He forced 56 Tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass deflections, one interception and one defensive touchdown as a junior.

Trey Stewart, Running Back

Another one of the Natural State's top running backs in this cycle visited over the weekend and came away with a positive review from the Razorbacks' new staff.

"I thought very highly of the Junior Day visit," Stewart said. "It felt different walking in there and getting to meet the new staff. You can really see the direction the program is headed, and I can already tell there’s a big change coming. I definitely see a possible fit for me there."

Stewart enjoyed an electric junior year for Little Rock Central, recording 1,260 all purpose yards and 13 touchdowns before releasing a name heavy Top 5 finalist list ahead of a long winter.

I had a great visit back on the hill today, enjoyed meeting and getting to know the new staff. Thanks for having me!! @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/n3T60TrrM9 — Trey Stewart (@TreyStewart2027) February 1, 2026

Arkansas, along with Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State and Ole Miss, is vying for the 3-star's services . With Silverfield's focus on in-state prospects, it seems the Hogs might have a better chance than with the previous staff.

He is the No. 698 ranked prospect in the country for 2027, and No. 2 among in-state athletes, according to 247Sports.

Josiah Steen, Wide Receiver

The 5-foot-11, 180 pound receiver is flying under the radar by seemingly everyone, but the Razorbacks at this point. At a school that produces receivers unlike any other program in the state at Warren, it appears the Razorbacks could be in the driver's seat.

"Junior Day was great," Steen said. "It was great meeting the new coaches and staff and they all brought the energy into the atmosphere. The new coaches are definitely changing the program and I am definitely excited to see how far things go this year."

He caught caught 78 passes for 1,762 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Lumberjacks in 2025.

Isaiah Stephens, Running Back

Stephens of Sheridan hasn't received an offer from the Razorbacks yet, but offers from other schools continue to flow in from the likes of Purdue, North Carolina, SMU, Appalachian State and many others.

He is coached by hall of famer Kevin Kelley, who's helped him become one of the best all-purpose backs in the country. Stephens has recorded 4,552 yards and 55 touchdowns the past two seasons.

"I really enjoyed junior day," Stephens said. "All the coaches were nice and very welcoming. I believe they are going to turn things around."

Cain Brackney, Linebacker

Brackney comes from Oklahoma football powerhouse Bixby and appears to be one of the more explosive defenders in the 2027 class. He picked up an offer earlier this week from Arkansas and came away with a glowing review from Junior Day.

"I had a great time visiting Arkansas for a Junior day, " Brackney said. "I was impressed by how caring and welcoming the coaches were. The facilities and structure of the program definitely stood out. Coaches aren’t only there to be coaches but to create great young men in the process.

"One thing that stood out was the determination and grit of coach Silverfield. The program is built to be great and to develop players not only on the football field but also the knowledge of the game overall."

He arrived to Bixby after spending his first two varsity seasons in Greenwood Village, Colorado. He proved to be a productive linebacker recording 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Brackney, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, was a disruptive forced in 2025 on his way to recording 102 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Zion Harness, Wide Receiver

Harness' recruitment continues to pickup steam with offers from the Razorbacks, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Pitt, Oklahoma State, and many others. The 5-foot-11, 165 speedster enjoyed a breakout junior season at Lake Belton High School in 2025 as he recorded 1,244 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.

He came away with a solid review from Arkansas' junior day and says he could definitely see himself playing for the Razorbacks.

"Junior day was a great experience," Harness said. "Arkansas gave me a nice, warm welcoming from Coach [Larry] Smith as he took me to the facility and all the food and drinks was amazing. The player lounge looked like a perfect place to wind down.

"We had a position meeting with Coach Smith talking about what they look for as a person and football player. The basketball game was very fun experience. I enjoyed my day in Fayetteville I could definitely see myself playing there."

Tammeron Anderson, Quarterback

The Beaumont, Texas 3-star passer has earned offers from several schools such as Texas Tech, Cincinnati and others.

Over his first two seasons at the varsity level, Anderson has recorded 2,192 yards of total offense and 27 touchdowns. He seemed to be impressed by what Arkansas had to offer during his visit.

"I had a great time," Anderson said. "[Coaches] showed me much love the whole time I was there. I can’t wait to see what the future holds between me and Arkansas."

