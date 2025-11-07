Razorbacks jump in mix for talented 2029 running back intrigued by SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are the latest in a growing group of schools looking to recruit freshman athlete Makai Buchanan out of Victorville, Calif.
The 5-foot-11, 185 pound athlete received an offer from Arkansas Thursday morning and appears to be very interested in the program.
"What interests me most about the University of Arkansas is that its football program competes in the SEC which is known for its high level of play and strong competition," Buchanan said. "I plan to visit Arkansas during spring practice to gain a better understanding of how the football program operates."
He currently hold offers from several Power Conference programs such as Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia, UCLA, USC, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Ohio State, Arizona, Arizona State, Texas A&M and many others.
"These schools have shown significant interest in me and my development as a student-athlete," Buchanan said. "Each offer is both humbling and motivating as I continue to work toward my goals on and off the field."
Buchanan tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI that he wants to experience the culture and environment within the Razorback program first-hand, whether that be in spring ball or during the summer ahead of next season.
The 2029 prospect has been effective at running back and wide receiver during his first year at the varsity level for Victor Valley High School, displaying an explosive burst and solid breakaway speed to separate himself from defense.
Through his first 10 games of his high school career, Buchanan has been instrumental in Victor Valley's 5-5 season and run to the playoffs that begins Friday in California.
He has recorded 88 carries for 678 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, including three 100-yard rushing performances. He's shown a knack for catching the ball out of the backfield with 14 receptions for 226 yards and another score.
From a developmental upside, Buchanan's frame and skill set suggest potential as an early Power Four contributor, especially if he continues to grow and refine his route running and ball skills.
As a 2029 recruit, Buchanan is still early in his high school career, but his offer sheet and production already place him among California’s top young athletes. Should he continue his upward trajectory, it should force college scouts and recruiting publications to rank him among the Top 100 prospects in the country for his class.
The Razorbacks have extended offers to just a handful of freshman athletes at this point, but the amount will tick up a bit once a new coaching staff is in place.
Arkansas' coaching staff has targeted quarterbacks CJ Cypher (Carrollton, Georgia) and Bryson Kennedy (Little Rock), cornerback Taddrick Gibson, Jr. (Irmo, South Carolina and wide receiver DJ Ferguson (San Diego) along with Buchanan.
Fellow Californian turned Conway standout, 3-star Tay Lockett has been committed to the Arkansas program since August 2023 and plans on signing with the Razorbacks as an early enrollee. Buchanan knows Lockett well and looks up to him as a fellow student-athlete.
"Yes, he's like my big cousin," Buchanan said. "I really look up to him."