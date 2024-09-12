Razorbacks Know What Went Wrong, but Ready to Fix It This Week?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've listened to all the talk of improvement since things fell apart in Stillwater, Okla., against Oklahoma State last Saturday. The players have taken the responsibility.
To make it appear they're serious about it, though, it will take a convincing win over UAB at the Razorback Stadium opener on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. On the surface that shouldn't too tough, but this may be one of those strange years for weird upsets in college football.
If Northern Illinois can kick Notre Dame through Touchdow Jesus, can we really say anything out of the questions this season?
"We need to play better as a team," wide receiver Andrew Armstrong said this week. "We beat ourselves. You can look at the stats, everybody can look at the stats that didn’t even watch the game and be like ‘How did they lose?’ It’s those three turnovers that they’re not looking at. It’s the small things like that that just can turn a whole game around."
Yes, the turnovers were part of it. What most folks don't even know about are the mistakes that will get you beat in a game. Everybody knows turnovers are a big deal. Especially when one of them gave the Cowboys a short field for a score.
But what about the missed pass to a wide open running back on a wheel route that left six points where the ball landed on the turf to the side. That one was obvious for everybody to see. What fans don't get to see are the mistakes in assignments, etc., that can kill a team.
"We beat ourselves," Armstrong said. "Nobody can really be mad at us but us."
They know the fans are mad about it, too. The players want folks to know they are, too. That's not the biggest questions for anybody, though.
All that matters is what are they going to do about it? We've heard the same apologies and players jumping on the sword for years. A lot of the time it hasn't turned into wins on the field, which is really all anybody cares about.
