Razorbacks land massive Oregon transfer defensive tackle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks were in need of a few more defensive tackles or two as the portal window comes to a close and were able to do just that Friday with the commitment from Oregon's Xadavien Sims.

Sims, who has played sparingly in his first two seasons at the college level was interested in the Razorbacks out of high school, including a gameday visit against Missouri to close the 2021 season.

His commitment to the Ducks came over offers from schools such as Miami, Michigan, Vanderbilt, TCU, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and many others.

Arkansas has landed a commitment from Oregon defensive line transfer Xadavien Sims, his agency @APSportsAgency tells me, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder was a Class of 2024 top-120 overall recruit. pic.twitter.com/jVdjgShPDS — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 16, 2026

He appeared in two games over the previous two seasons, recording just a pair of tackles against Oklahoma and Minnesota. The 6-foot-4, 300 pound transfer is a former 4-star recruit and No. 1 recruit out of Oklahoma in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

Arkansas' defensive struggles were mostly due to a lack of depth and poor talent evaluation last season out of the transfer portal. The Razorbacks recorded just 22 total sacks (No. 93 nationally) and only forced 65 tackles for loss (No. 84 nationally) on the season.

First-year coach Ryan Silverfield has made an effort to transform the defensive line immediately as his staff brings in three more tackles in Hunter Osborne (Virginia), Carlon Jones (USC), and Antonio Sandel-Bascomb (JUCO) to lineup alongside Sims.

Arkansas' transfer class currently ranks No. 25 nationally with a total of 36 additions out of the portal. The Razorbacks are also expected to host more defensive linemen this weekend with twin transfer tackles Armon and Jayvon Parker out of Washington.

Razorbacks Transfer Class

• DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

• K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

• K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

• QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

• RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

• OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

• WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

• LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

• DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

• DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

• DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

• TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

• OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

• OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

• LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

• DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

• LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

• WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

• DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

• RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

• DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

• LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

• OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

• TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

• OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

• LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

• QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

• DB Ian Williams, 5-foot-10 (Memphis)

• LB Ben Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221 (West Virginia)

• WR Chris Marshall, 6-foot-3, 215 (Boise State)

• WR Jelani Watkins, 5-foot-10, 162 (LSU)

• OL Ayden Bussell, 6-foot-5, 300 (West Virginia)

• DB Carter Stoutmire, 5-foot-11, 215 (Colorado)

• DB Kyeaure Magloire, 6-foot-3, 200 (West Georgia)

• DT Xadavien Sims, 6-foot-4, 300 (Oregon)

