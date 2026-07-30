Razorbacks Legend, All-Century Team Member Billy Ray Smith Jr. Dies at 64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Billy Ray Smith Jr. never cowered in his father's long shadow. Rather, he met the high expectations head-on and carved out a legend of his own.

On July 29, Smith Jr. died after a long bout with CTE-caused dementia. He was set to turn 65 on August 10.

At Arkansas, Smith Jr. still holds the record for most career tackles for loss with 63. From 1979-82, Smith was a two-time All-American and All-Southwest Conference defensive end, notching 299 tackles along the way.

He was named to the Arkansas 1980s All-Decade team and the Arkansas All-Century team. He is also a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Billy Ray Smith Sr. played DT for the Razorbacks. | ArkansasRazorbacks.co

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Billy Ray Smith Jr., who passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength.

Billy Ray brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the world as a devoted father, husband, son, and loyal friend. On the NFL gridiron for a decade with the Chargers, and decades that followed in sports broadcasting, Billy Ray earned deep respect from teammates, colleagues, and fans, who he cherished in return.

He leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. His undeniable legacy will live forever in our hearts, and we thank our incredible community for the outpouring of love and support Smith Family

in 1983, Smith was drafted fifth overall by the San Diego Chargers. He was team MVP in 1987 and back-to-back defensive player of the year, 1985 and 1986.

He was the son of another Arkansas icon, Billy Ray Smith Sr. Smith was part of Bowden Wyatt’s “24 Little Pigs” team in 1954 that led Arkansas to a SWC Championship and a berth in the 1955 Cotton Bowl. He played in the NFL for 14 years, winning an NFL Championship and a Super Bowl.

Smith Sr. is a member of Arkansas's 1950s All-Decade team and All-Century team. He also is a member of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Smith Jr. was the sports director at the ABC station in San Diego and hosted a popular radio program after hanging up his cleats. But his time as a football player took its toll, leaving him with CTE-caused dementia. His family said this battle went on for years.

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