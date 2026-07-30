'It's a Starting Point': Calipari Not Worried About Checking Boxes in Bahamas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas begins its foreign tour in the Bahamas on Friday, head coach John Calipari won't be waiting to check any particular boxes on his checklist.

"Whatever it is, it's a starting point," Calipari said Monday. "I'm not like, we gotta do this. No. We could be awful and say, okay, this is where we are. Every team I coach is different."

Arkansas' first game of the Baha Mar summer league on Friday comes after Monday's open practice, which was the first time the public has seen the 2026-27 Hoop Hogs in action.

"There's stuff that we worked on that I won't use this year," Calipari said, "Because I won't like it."

Needless to say, the product Arkansas puts on the floor during its four-game stretch in the Bahamas will be the equivalent of a rough draft, especially considering the Hogs have eight freshmen on their roster.

"There's some guys who have really performed in practice," Calipari said. "Now let me see them in those situations."

It's important to remember that Arkansas' four games against the Bahamas National Team, Carleton University, Toros del Valle and Calgary are exhibitions in the middle of summer.

They don't officially count towards a win-loss record and won't be at all indicative of how Arkansas plays in their exhibitions this fall or in the regular season.

In a nutshell, overreacting to them one way or another is mostly pointless.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman point guard Jordan Smith, Jr. going through practice ahead of Baha Mar Summer League in The Bahamas. | Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI

But fans are starved for basketball, especially with the Razorbacks coming off two consecutive Sweet 16 appearances and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country residing in Fayetteville. It's hard to temper expectations or the deserved hype surrounding Calipari's third UA squad either.

And so onto the Bahamas it is, where Arkansas has four opportunities to play against somebody other than themselves, build chemistry and create a few highlights for social media in the process.

Calipari and the Razorbacks will still want to win, of course, and shouldn't have a ton of trouble doing it if Louisville's 101-52 demolition of the Bahamas on Tuesday was any indication. But more important than the final score is the live game experience that the eight Razorback freshmen on the roster will get.

It's Calipari's first chance to see how his young crop of talent performs under semi-bright lights, and even if there aren't any boxes to check, putting a few games in the win column would be a nice unofficial start to basketball season.

How To Watch Razorbacks in The Bahamas

Friday, JULY 31

Arkansas vs Bahamas National Team || FloSports || 7 pm (ET) / 6 pm (CT)

Saturday, AUGUST 1

Arkansas vs Carleton Univ. (Canada) || FloSports || 6 pm (ET) / 5 pm (CT)

Monday, AUGUST 3

Arkansas vs Toros del Valle (Colombia) || FloSports || || 6 pm (ET) / 5 pm (CT)

Tuesday, AUGUST 4

Arkansas vs Univ. of Calgary (Canada) || FloSports || Noon (ET) / 11 am (CT)

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