FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the transfer portal window is heading to a close in a couple of days, the Razorbacks seem to be making moves to enhance its defensive line depth.

A pair of Washington defensive line transfers Jayvon and Armon Parker have scheduled several visits with Arkansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Auburn, according to 247Sports.

The Parker brothers are set to arrive in Fayetteville Sunday, which will be their final trip before making a decision on their futures.

Both brothers are listed at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds which probably slots them along the interior line at their next schools.

Each of them have extensive playing time during their careers with the Huskies as Jayvon recorded 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and1.5 sacks across 25 games.

Armon played in eight games for Washington this season and recorded eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

While he doesn't have a rating as a transfer, 247Sports listed him as a low rated 3-star lineman, much like his brother, during the 2022 recruiting cycle and ranked No. 224 among defensive lineman and No. 65 player from Michigan.

Jayvon hasn't received a transfer rating either, but was also not looked upon as a highly rated high school recruit. He was touted as the No. 250 ranked defensive lineman in his class and No. 65 among Michigan high school prospects with on, per 247Sports.

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Jayvon Parker (94) celebrates after the Washington Huskies defeat the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

The window to enter the portal may close Jan. 16, but transfers can visit and commit at any point before the 2026 fall semester begins.

Arkansas currently has 33 transfers committed for next season for a class that only ranks No.12 in the SEC and 24 nationally by 247Sports team rankings.

The top of the Razorbacks class is just as good as many of the teams near the top of the rankings. However, due to the sheer volume of commits, the average player rating is held down a bit because the coaching staff has addressed depth concerns along with adding star power.

Razorbacks Transfer Class

• DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

• K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

• K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

• QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

• RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

• OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

• WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

• LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

• DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

• DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

• DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

• TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

• OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

• OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

• LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

• DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

• LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

• WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

• DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

• RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

• DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

• LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

• OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

• TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

• OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

• LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

• QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

• DB Ian Williams, 5-foot-10 (Memphis)

• LB Ben Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221 (West Virginia)

• WR Chris Marshall, 6-foot-3, 215 (Boise State)

• WR Jelani Watkins, 5-foot-10, 162 (LSU)

