Razorbacks lose two more commitments Tuesday following coaching transition
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 class continues to see recruits jump ship as expected following the firings of coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and defensive line coach Deke Adams.
The Razorbacks received the news that a pair of commitments opted to reopen their recruitment as 3-star safety Adam Auston of Lawton, Oklahoma was first to announce his decision Tuesday.
Auston was among Arkansas' highest rated commits in the class at No. 691 overall, No. 54 at his position and No. 11 among athletes in Oklahoma, according to 247sports composite ranking.
He made his decision to commit to the Razorbacks ahead of his junior season on Aug. 3 at McArthur High School following an unofficial visit just days prior.
The 6-foot-1, 200 pound safety pledged to Arkansas over offers from schools such as Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, North Texas, UNLV, Vanderbilt and Washington State.
Fellow 2026 defensive athlete Carnell Jackson of Auburn, Alabama decided to go public with his decision to decommit following Razorbacks' interim coach Bobby Petrino's decision to let Adams go.
Jackson, 6-foot-3, 340 pounds, was among the lowest rated commits across all recruiting services but ranked No. 1,615 overall in the 2026 class, No. 172 among defensive tackles and No. 65 among recruits from Alabama, according to 247sports composite.
He was productive as a junior, recording 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries and a blocked field goal.
He committed to the Razorbacks in April over 17 other offers from schools such as Alabama A&M, Arkansas State, Appalachian State, Ball State, East Carolina, Georgia State, Memphis, Troy, Tulane, UAB and others. Arkansas was his lone offer from a Power Conference program.
With Arkansas' rash of recent decommitments, the program now ranks No. 51 nationally with just 19 players still on board during the coaching transition. The Razorbacks lost its top linebacker prospect JJ Bush Monday, shortly after the announcement of Williams firing.
Since Pittman was fired Sunday, Arkansas has officially lost a total of five recruits with Auston, Jackson, Bush, Caleb Gordon and Keymian Henderson. Others who have reopened their recruitment this month are 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore, 3-star quarterback Jayvon Gilmore and 3-star tight end Jaivion Martin.
The Razorbacks' had one of the larger freshman classes ahead of the 2025 season, but that philosophy appears to be over with athletics director Hunter Yurachek admission that he will make sure Arkansas' next coach will have resources next necessary to compete in the SEC via the transfer portal.
"The days of bringing in 25 or 30 freshmen and thinking that you can turn a program with freshmen, they're going to go by the wayside, especially in football, and you've got to be able to really use that transfer portal," Yurachek said. "That takes some in-depth, advanced scouting across Division II, FCS, Group of Six and even Power Four so that when that transfer portal opens up, you're ready to hit the ground running and we're going to provide that staff with the resources they need to do so."
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star ATH Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina