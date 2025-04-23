Razorbacks lose two more players to transfer portal Tuesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coaches continue to filter through their roster this spring with two more players announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon.
Quarterback Austin Ledbetter began his Razorbacks career as a pitcher with the baseball program for two years but has decided to move on after four years at Arkansas, according to On3. He made 22 appearances and two starts. He had an 0-1 record with a 5.45 ERA with nearly 40 innings pitched.
Although Ledbetter never saw any playing time since moving to football in December 2023, he was a prolific passer at Bryant High School where he amassed
Ledbetter didn’t play a football game for the Razorbacks, but had a decorated high school career passing for 6,052 yards with 82 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
He finished his high school career boasting a perfect 26-0 record as a starter at the 7A level and was awarded Arkansas high school Gatorade Player of the Year.
As a recruit, the 6-foot-1, 213 pound quarterback was ranked No. 45 among third basemen in the 2021 class, according to Perfect Game.
On the gridiron, he was recruited by several FBS programs such as Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State and several others but never wavered from his commitment to the Arkansas baseball program.
The Razorbacks quarterback room is down two bodies now with Ledbetter’s decision to transfer. Monday’s news of Madden Iamaleava’s portal entrance might have come as a surprise to some since coaches spoke so highly of the freshman recently.
Florida State true freshman quarterback Trever Jackson will visit Arkansas beginning Wednesday, April 23. He was mentioned to be a priority target by the Razorbacks coaches, first reported by Hogs on SI.
The 6-foot-3, 191 pound passer entered the transfer portal after spending one season at Florida State where he played one snap against Charleston Southern in 2024. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining after spending his freshman year as the scout team quarterback.
Jackson is the No. 89 overall ranked quarterback and No. 1,216 overall transfer in the portal. He signed with Florida State's No. 11 ranked recruiting class as a 4-star prospect, No. 391 overall, No. 26 passer and No. 54 athlete in Florida, according to 247sports.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Zuri Madison also entered his name into the transfer portal Tuesday after one season at Arkansas, according to the Portal Report.
He was involved in an on-campus scooter accident which caused him to tear his ACL and miss the 2024 season entirely.
The Lexington, Kentucky native signed with the Razorbacks as a 3-star prospect and No. 771 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247sports.
He chose Arkansas over offers from the likes of Miami, West Virginia, Duke, Illinois and Kentucky.
Since the spring transfer portal window opened April 16, Arkansas has only lost one other athlete to the portal in true freshman Quentin Murphy.
The Little Rock native chose the Razorbacks in the December early signing period over offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Wisconsin and more.