Razorbacks Make Large Splash with Another 2025 Commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams has helped the future of his unit — again. Versatile 4-star lineman Reginald Vaughn is the latest 2025 prospect to commit to the Razorbacks this cycle during his third visit to see the Hogs.
The Madison, Miss., native stands 6-3, 260 pounds and had 14 total offers. He chose Arkansas over the likes of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Penn State and Texas.
Vaughn tallied 80 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a junior. Such a performance drew in plenty of interest with multiple offers flowing in after last season.
He is rated No. 19 amongst defensive line prospects and No. 11 overall in Mississippi, per Rivals. The Razorbacks recruiting class now ranks No. 26 in the nation with the addition of Vaughn, according to 247sports.
Arkansas' addition of Vaughn makes the second consecutive day the program has added to a commitment in the trenches. Shreveport, Louisiana offensive guard Lionel Prudhomme announced his pledge to the Razorbacks Friday afternoon.
The duo of Eric Mateos and Deke Adams have made a concerted effort to build depth for their future lines with eight linemen committed for either side of the ball.
Following his June official visit, Vaughn was interviewed by Hogs on SI about what stood out most to him about Arkansas.
IN HIS WORDS
"This visit felt more intentional," Vaughn said. "They showed me how much of an asset I would be to the team/family. [The visit] is definitely not scripted. They really are who they say they are. What you see is what you get. "
"The players that I've had the opportunity to interact with were very humble, chill, and focused guys. I appreciate them taking the time to just talk to me about the program. Coach Adams is that coach that is going to give it to you straight up – the good, the bad, the ugly. I can appreciate his honesty."
2025 Razorbacks Recruiting Class
4-star LB Tavion Wallace
4-star QB Grayson Wilson
4-star WR Kamare Williams
4-star Reginald Vaughn
4-star OL Connor Howes
3-star OT Blake Cherry
3-star DL Caleb Bell
3-star OL Kash Courtney
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star WR Antonio Jordan
3-star DE Keiundre Johnson
3-star DB Taijh Overton
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star ATH Nigel Pringle
3-star DE Trent Sellers
3-star DL JaQuentin Madison
N/A K Evan Noel
