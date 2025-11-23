Razorbacks might have quarterback controversy going into season finale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's a little bit late to change the trajectory of a season, but it appears Arkansas might have a quarterback controversy going into the final week of the regular season.
The Razorbacks benched second year starting quarterback Taylen Green early in the third quarter after a blunder of an interception in an 11-point game.
ESPN sideline reporter Katie George chalked it up to some type of hamstring injury that he'd been dealing with throughout the game.
“Taylen Green has been grimacing in some pain on the sidelines,” George said on the ABC broadcast. “He’s been grabbing both his hamstrings, stretching them out. Backup quarterback KJ Jackson was seen warming up behind the bench. He’s set to take over, guys.”
Jackson received the nod to go in and immediately led the offense to a field goal on his first drive despite several incompletions. The Longhorns would break the game open on the very next drive, going up 45-23 late in the third quarter.
The deficit didn't keep Arkansas' redshirt freshman passer from operating the offense effectively either, engineering three second half scoring drives. He completed 16-of-29 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown through the air.
He also displayed an ability to feel pressure, step up in the pocket and confidently find running room on the ground, finishing the evening with four carries for 17 yards and another touchdown.
Up until the interception, Green had played well enough to keep the Razorbacks within striking distance of an upset. He connected on 10-of-20 passes for 118 yards, but found more success on the ground with eight carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
While he can make some jaw dropping plays within interim coach Bobby Petrino's offense, he can make backbreaking decisions in a split second that can swing momentum to the other way.
During his time with the Razorbacks, Green has provided plenty of highlight reel moments, but mistakes have proven costly as each week goes by.
Arkansas was introduced to his turnover proneness very early on when he threw an interception and fumbled in a stunning defeat at Oklahoma State last season. He's been forced into 18 fumbles, losing eight of those and thrown a total of 20 interceptions during his time in Fayetteville.
Maybe it's finally time for the Razorbacks to move on from the Green era even if it's too late to do anything about it.
Petrino's stubbornness to stick with Green when he threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter against Auburn was already telling.
While there was a time Arkansas couldn't have moved from Green due to how he played through the Texas A&M game. Petrino challenged his team to fight, improve and do the best they can during the coaching transition.
"I think all the players need to understand, like the coaches, they've got nine weeks to really brand themselves and show their quality of play on the field," Petrino said in his introductory press conference in September. "Some guys will be going into the NFL and these nine weeks will determine how they do that, where they go in, how they're slotted.
"Some guys will transfer in the portal, and these nine weeks will see how they get paid going into the portal, and then some guys will stay here, and their futures will get better and better because of how they handled these nine weeks."
Razorbacks like running back Mike Washington, wide receiver Raylen Sharpe, linebacker Wyatt Simmons, defensive tackle Danny Saili and many others have responded well. Jackson seems to be the latest teammate to respond after showing off some goods for the future, whether that be at Arkansas or not.