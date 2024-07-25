Razorbacks Need More Than Half from UAPB in Season Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The last time Arkansas faces Arkansas-Pine Bluff on a football field, the game was literally nearly over at halftime. Both coaches agreed to invoke the mercy rule for the second half and the clock didn't stop much.
This time Sam Pittman would probably like to have a little more test. Getting a mercy-rule second half when they line up Aug. 29 in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium might be the worst thing they need facing Oklahoma State the next week.
While there will be some first-game wrinkles (there always is for everybody), just keep in mind when new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was the head man in charge in 2008, his first game of the year was a cause for some squirming in a 28-24 win over Western Illinois.
Oh, don't take that to mean the Golden Lions really have a shot at winning. I don't even think their most loyal fans are showing up expecting that. Pittman and the Razorback staff want to see how their players match up against somebody in a different color jersey. They have a ranked opponent coming up in just over a week on the road.
That will be the game to set the tone for September, not some warmup scrimmage in Little Rock. At least it better not be. If the game isn't all but over at halftime there will be some howling, but the Hogs would probably get far more out of a challenge at least a couple of series into the third quarter.
Nothing is likely going to be easy over in Stillwater against the Cowboys. They do have what should be a competitive matchup against defending FCS national champion South Dakota State. Don't dismiss that because they have a team that is one of the biggest deal in a state without an FBS program. They have really good players.
UAPB, on the other hand, has to deal with several other schools like UCA and all those other schools grabbing some of the players they would like to have. Hey, it's a jungle getting players at that level, too. The process is just different than the Razorbacks.
It's pretty much a guarantee, though, the coaches want some tape of how their guys stack up against other teams. They don't get that in practice, which is the biggest issue with the likely depth problem Pittman has to deal with. Maybe it will be worth the trip.
