Wrong? Razorbacks May Have More Pro Talent Than We Thought
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sometimes scrolling X, the algarithm spits out an interesting tweet or two worth sharing. Wednesday's lunch scroll was no different as ESPN's NFL scout Matt Miller posted about Arkansas' amount of NFL prospects.
In a normal year the Razorbacks don't usually have upwards to 10-15 NFL prospects. The extra COVID year put a wrench into things for every school when it comes to roster building now, though. Brand new freshman blending in with guys in their sixth and seventh years of eligibility is a different element than anyone anticipated before.
A good quarter of Arkansas' NFL prospects arguably are on the defensive line this year. Landon Jackson was already one of Mel Kiper's best defensive end prospects last year ranking No. 1 throughout the 2023 season.
Jackson returns to Arkansas with unfinished business which is likely a bad taste in his mouth after a 4-8 season. NIL is a huge reason a lot of borderline prospects or players with leverage come back to school instead of taking a chance for a NFL roster spot.
FCS Albany transfer Anton Juncaj is another obvious pro prospect for 2025 due to his All-American campaign last season. Anyone who posts 20 or more tackles for loss and 15 sacks in a single season can play at the SEC level — which is the NFL's minor league playground since 2006.
Sixth-year senior Eric Gregory has been consistent during his Arkansas career but hasn't quite had that breakout season. In five seasons, Gregory has recorded 93 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Fourth-year junior Cam Ball has the body most NFL teams dream of for run stuffing defensive tackles at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. He has been a fixture in the Arkansas lineup for the past two seasons with over 60 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Former Conference USA all-league selection Keivie Rose has one more season to claim a spot in the draft next year. The 6-3, 301-pound defensive tackle has an opportunity to be developed and earn a firm role this season after recording 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2023.
When defensive line coach Deke Adams was hired at Arkansas, he was given a chance to flip the room. Due to his recruiting and development skills at several other stops it gave him a chance to do the same for the Razorbacks.
Adams has seen his unit be productive over his first two seasons in Fayetteville with near-record numbers in tackles for loss and sacks. He hasn't seen many of his highly productive players become NFL prospects yet as a few either transferred out or saw their eligibility expire.
Another presumed NFL Draft prospect is Utah transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson. His hard-nosed running style is reminiscent of a time that's passed on. Jackson can catch the ball out of the backfield although he was not utilized in such a way during his time with the Utes.
Eric Galko, director of operations at the annual Shrine Bowl, is also high on Arkansas' crop of seniors.
While looking at the bright side of this argument, it is great to see the Razorbacks have 19 NFL prospects heading into a season. Obviously, Miller did not give a comprehensive list of data as it pertains to other SEC schools like Galko.
A list of exactly which Arkansas players are being considered NFL prospects isn't available either. If there is truly this many upperclassmen on Arkansas' roster then bowl eligibility should be the bare minimum goal for Sam Pittman's team this fall.
