FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It is no secret that the Razorbacks' defense over the past several seasons has been disappointing, to say the least; however, under new leadership, the program appears to have made a hire that could revitalize the team’s dismantled defensive unit and potentially make them contenders in the SEC once again sooner than expected.

While new head coach Ryan Silverfield has never been a defensive-minded coach, he has challenged veteran defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to help revitalize the Razorbacks' defense, which has been dormant for the past several years and has become one of the worst units in the SEC.

Roberts was one of the first coaches that Silverfield brought on to his new staff after arriving in Fayetteville towards the end of 2025, emphasizing the program's need for a severe rebuild on defense immediately.

✍️ The ink is dry... we've got our coordinators!



DC Ron Roberts

OC Tim Cramsey

STC Chad Lunsford



🔗 https://t.co/GwCnNxc1tg pic.twitter.com/FOShEO4DiE — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) December 16, 2025

Roberts brings a wealth of coaching experience to Silverfield’s new staff, having coached at the college level since 1997 and previously spending five years as the head coach of Southeastern Louisiana.

The SEC is also no stranger to Roberts, as he most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators for the past two seasons. During his time in Gainesville, he helped turn the Gators into a respectable defense in the SEC, as the program allowed just 24 points per game last season, a significant contrast to the Razorbacks' defense, which gave up 33.8 points last year.

As he now inherits one of the worst defensive teams across the country, Roberts may have been handed his most difficult assignment in his coaching career, as he must quickly find a way to rebuild and revive the Razorbacks' defense before fans grow impatient.

However, as dire as the Razorbacks' defense currently appears, Roberts and Silvefield have made changes and additions to the program's roster this offseason that could potentially help Roberts get the defense back on track sooner than expected.

Outside of changing the coaching staff, arguably the biggest move the Razorbacks made this offseason was signing lockdown corner Jahiem Johnson away from Tulane this winter.

Johnson, who led Tulane in interceptions in 2025, will serve as one of the key pieces of Roberts' new defense and is expected to help solidify the Razorbacks' pass defense that has been considered one of the worst in the SEC for the past few years.

Along with adding Johnson and several new players on defense through the transfer portal who are expected to make an immediate impact this season. Silverfield and Roberts were also able to retain one of the most valuable players on the defensive side of the ball for the Razorbacks last season, Quincy Rhodes.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes and coach Ryan Silverfield. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Rhodes, who was one of the few bright spots on the defense last year, already received praise from Roberts, who realizes how fortunate he is to have Rhodes on his roster this season.

"He's an impact player in the SEC," Roberts said at the offseason assistant coaches press conference. "[He's likely to go] somewhere in the first two days of the draft. Those types of players are nice to inherit when you walk in the door."

While rebuilding the Razorbacks defense will be an uphill battle for Roberts, it appears he has already hit the ground running and has already begun to implement the right players and schemes.

The decisions made by the coaching staff so far this offseason should give Arkansas fans hope for the possibility of a better defense under Roberts' leadership.

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