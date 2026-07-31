FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tulane went to the College Football Playoff last year due in no small part to its defense. The small-school effort yielded their head coach a lofty job in the vaunted SEC.

Like his former head coach, sophomore defensive back Jahiem "Joker Johnson wants to show last season was no fluke.

Tape study and body discipline are at the core of what he is about. He suffered hamstring injuries early in his career and adopted a rigorous six-day-a-week training routine to keep himself game-ready.

The new defensive back sat down with Razorback Daily to talk about his journey to Northwest Arkansas. Johnson spoke glowingly about his coaches at Tulane. His head coaches were Willie Fritz for one year and Jon Sumrall for two.

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson attempts to make a tackle during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagram

"I just know what it takes to win," Johnson said. "They enforced it in me, so it's all I know. So, I just carry that in my everyday life."

SETTING WINNING STANDARDS



Johnson hopes to create a culture of high standards, attention to detail and accountability without negativity at Arkansas. He led his team last year with 4 interceptions. He said that's a result of meticulous tape study.

"Being in the right spot at the right time," Johnson said of his picks. "Not doing anything crazy, just doing my job, being in the right spot at the right time, knowing what's about to come."

His team-first attitude showed up when he talked about how he didn't try to intercept a pass headed right for his teammate.

"So it was just, we know what's about to happen," Johnson said. "It comes just from film study. So like, I could have had five, but I gave it to him. So I got four."

Matt Zimmerman bemoaned to Joker during the interview that corners are focused on coverage but often don't like tackling. Johnson made sure to correct him.

"Ain't nobody in the room soft," Johnson said. "You going to get tackled."

Preventing yards after contact seems to be a point focus for the cornerbacks this offseason. Playing physical doesn't seem to have taken a toll on Johnson's body yet. He's coming off a team-leading 834 snaps. Johnson aims to be the secondary's iron man once again.

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson goes through drills during a Razorbacks spring practice. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagra

SEEING IT FROM BOTH SIDES

Johnson played basketball as well as football before giving up his hoop dreams ahead of his senior year of high school. On the football team, he played quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback.

That's how he recorded rushing, receiving, interception and kickoff return touchdowns against Mandeville in his junior year at Hammond High in Louisiana.

In college, specializing at one position allowed his studious nature to transform him into an instinctual player who diagnoses plays early. As he prepares for a season in Fayetteville, he reflected on what brought him to Arkansas.

"It just made sense," Johnson said. "Coach Silverfield, me playing him at Memphis, so I already knew what type of program he ran. Like, every time we played Memphis, it's a dogfight."

As part of a revamped defense, Johnson certainly exudes confidence ahead of training camp. He quibbled a bit with his rating on EA Sports College Football: 83. He did remark that Quincy Rhodes felt he's correctly rated in the top 10 at his position.

Johnson said he expects to be in the top five at his position by mid-season. Hogs fans are hoping he's right.

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