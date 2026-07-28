Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 2, Quincy Rhodes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes could have been ranked No. 1 on this list, but that would've been the easiest of choices.

His ranking here comes following a year that saw him record 44 total tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble last season.

Arkansas may have rebuilt nearly its entire defense, but Rhodes remains the foundation of everything new coach Ryan Silverfield hopes to accomplish in Year One.

The 6-foot-6, 273 pound pass rusher isn't motivated by short-term money, but a long-term goal of playing football at a high level for many years to come in the NFL. There was not enough money that could've convinced him to pursue the transfer portal either.

Simply put, he has unfinished business at Arkansas and wants to make sure that he leaves the program in a better spot than when he arrived four years ago.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes and coach Ryan Silverfield. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

All About Relationships

It's all about relationship building because Rhodes could've pursued those NFL aspirations. However, Silverfield's relationship with the family that goes back over six years, paid off big time and gives the Razorbacks a dangerous pass rusher with plenty of SEC experience.

"We pulled up an old photo of us when he got his offer," Silverfield said. "I think he was 220 pounds at the time. [He] doesn't even look the same.

"Of course, [Rhodes] comes up to my office and just wants to talk," Silverfield recalled. "We're just chopping it up, talking, and discussing things. We get on a phone call with his dad, and Quincy said, 'Man, if you hadn't got this job, I'm not sure I would still be sitting here today.'

“He's in the press conference, and he stands up and says, ‘Man, I'm all about it, I'm staying here,’” Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said at SEC Media Days. “What tremendous news that was for us. Obviously exciting. We know the type of player he is, but he's still scratching the surface."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes speaks to reporters during Wednesday scrum at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Jacob Davis, Razorbacks on SI

Take It to the Limit One More Time

Returning for his senior year isn't even the whole story. It's all about the Arkansas coaches making sure they challenge him to ensure that he doesn't become complacent with his spot on the team.

Whether it's Silverfield himself, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts or defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson, they want to push him to the limit to make sure that they get the most out of him.

It's like the old adage, practice like you play. Having a coach who is driven, wants to win and has his player's best interest in mind matters more in the current landscape of college sports than ever before.

"That's one thing about Quincy that I love is he knows that he has more upside," Silverfield said. "So we're continuing to push him. His body has already changed in the short time with our new strength and conditioning staff. We're seeing him take steps in the right direction in a leadership role. We're going to continue to push him. I'm as hard on him as any player in our roster."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes after a stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Brotherly Love

Sports has a way of bringing different people together.

Whether it's on the playing field, in the stands, on a coaching staff and even life after ball, there's nothing like building a strong bond with teammates. It's a brotherhood, a group of men you go to battle with every single day.

You bleed together, and show up for each other in life's hardest moments. Even if a relationship is off to a rocky start as Rhodes' did with former teammate Cam Ball, it builds to something untouchable.

"I'm going to give...sometimes it makes me emotional because Cam Ball has always been there for me," Rhodes said at SEC Media Days. "Cam Ball, believe it or not, I used to hate Cam because he used to get on my tail a lot. He used to joke and play around a lot. But Cam has always supported me and believed in me.

"I've had my first year with other individuals as well, but Cam Ball has been outstanding, a brother to me. I looked at him like a brother. I can call him any at any time, ask him for advice. And he's going through the draft process right now. He's been through the draft process. And he's putting me on a game of what to expect, what questions to answer and the list goes on and on."

Why Rhodes Matters

Going into the 2026 season, Arkansas has virtually no proven pass rushers behind Rhodes, and Silverfield explained as much at SEC Media Days. His comments can be taken one of two ways.

That his defensive line isn't up to snuff as he expected with the pieces coming out of the transfer portal. Or he was simply trying to play his hand hoping the unit will accept the challenge and be even better this fall.

While Rhodes won't act as the anchor Roberts' new three-man, he will certainly play a huge role in being active in opposing backfields. The Razorbacks had just 22 sacks a season ago, including 12 across eight SEC games a year ago.

That's a number that must increase moving forward, especially if Arkansas has any plans on improving from the porous effort in 2025.

If he continues to take in the hard coaching, embrace those expectations upon him and matches that with production on the field, he could dictate how good not only his defense is, but the team overall.

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 2 Quincy Rhodes

No. 3 Bradley Shaw

No. 4 Chris Marshall



No. 5 Jahiem "Joker" Johnson

No. 6 Bryant Williams

No. 7 Kobe Branham

No. 8 Hunter Osborne

No. 9 Caden Kitler

No. 10 Jaden Platt

No. 11 CJ Brown

No. 12 Sutton Smith

No. 13 Khmori House

No. 14 KJ Jackson

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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