Razorback Football Offseason Recap: Where Arkansas Improved (and Where It Didn't)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield has been a busy man this offseason. It's been a busy offseason for a lot of folks in Fayetteville.

After a leak-filled head coach hiring cycle, Hunter Yurachek and the search committee landed on the Memphis head coach after leading the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons, a school first.

Well, after being announced in Fayetteville on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, Silverfield has hit the ground running. Of course, it's optimism season. Silverfield is nothing if not a good hype man. Does that make a good leader?

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House makes one handed interception during spring practice. | Khmori House, Twitte

The team has gushed about the coaching staff thus far. But the Hogs face challenges this season. The team has brought in an SEC-most 44 transfers, 42 on scholarship.

This is largely due to a surge in in-state recruiting.



Of course, the national media is negative as all get out. Most pick the Razorbacks to finish last in the SEC, a conference trying to deflect a barrage of attacks from the Big Ten, its own athletes and congress to name a few.

Something's got to give. Are the Hogs really worse than lowly Mississippi State or South Carolina? Is this further betting on what LaNorris Sellers could be?

If Arkansas fans are willing to get hyped up by Silverfield and Tim Cramsey's veer-and-shoot attack, remember that incoming South Carolina offensive coordinator was on the staff that birthed it at Baylor. Kendal Briles brings the scheme that is rampant in the SEC this season from his early years working for his father. We'll leave it at that.

Should fans take a page out of Bobby Bones' book and look to next season? This writer says no. That's because coaching is about a lot more than scheme and the new staff and locker room seem up to the challenge. They seem hungry for an edge. Give them the bulletin board material.

This is our schedule next year. Tough, man. Hang in there me. pic.twitter.com/P2eLmwcT70 — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) July 29, 2026

FRESH START SEASON

For as well as he's handled it, you know it must stick in Silverfield's craw that many in the media think this squad is beyond help, destined to toil in national obscurity with no chance of overcoming its No. 1 ranking in strength of schedule?

That's right, Silverfield has been fueling press conferences and likely his team with this valuable resource: edge. These guys want to play with an edge. Each player feels they're personally disrespected as well as their respective units and the team as a whole.

Quincy Rhodes Jr. jumps off the tape. It's easy to see why he's perhaps the most talked about defender on the team. He's pushing to be the best in the nation. He came in at No. 2 on Jacob Davis's list of Arkansas Football's Most Important Players For 2026. Even Davis admits it was a quandary.

Solidifying the line was a priority that necessitated Silverfield's top 10 transfer class. He added Hunter Osborne, a strong nose tackle who has showed he can fit the run as well as get up field and rush the passer.

He told the team's official podcast that in his redshirt junior year he expects "utter dominance" from the defensive line. That sort of confidence is common among offseason interviews with Ron Roberts and his defense.

If Osborne is right about the new-look line and Ron Roberts' aggressive attack, @RazorbackFB could stun @SEC world.https://t.co/kdxIWHQpFT — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 1, 2026

The defensive coordinator brings a style of defense designed specifically to stop schemes like Cramsey's. Some players like Jahiem "Joker" Johnson have even played on the other side of the ball.

This sort of understanding what each side of the ball looks like on a given play can allow you to understand and exploit tendencies from your opponents.

Johnson is expected to start at the number one corner position on the depth chart. Last year's team snap leader at Tulane has top five at his position in his sights.

He owes his success to meticulous tape study. That's never a bad sign.

Possibly the most burning question is expected to be decided sometime in August. KJ Jackson and Memphis transfer AJ Hill will both have an opportunity to prove to the coaches they are ready to lead the offense on Saturdays.

More than 80 new players will suit up for the Razorbacks this fall. For years, there was a hard cap of 85 scholarship players per 105-player team. Since the NCAA opted to omit the scholarship rule in 2025, only the 105-player roster cap remains.

Still that's stunning roster churn for a college program. At least it gives the locker room a true reset. Leader's like Osborne and Johnson are already building culture. The coaching staff seems to have buy-in.

BUILDING CULTURE

Here's what Silverfield had to say about one of his biggest culture-building initiatives this offseason, the War on the Hill:

That is something I implemented a couple of years ago called War on the Hill' and the morning workout session is called Tour of Duty. We chose eight player captains showing leadership qualities, two per team. They named their teams, like Hog Warriors, Hog Team Six, Watch Greatness, and we created logos. We mixed up coaching staff assignments and held a true old-school snake draft to draft 16-player teams. In morning workouts, they compete against each other in conditioning, tire flipping and cone races. Everything is graded and rewarded. We do tug-of-war, and last week for the VA hospital, our program delivered over 200 cans of food. Teams earn points for community service and lose points if someone is late for study hall, misses class or parks in the wrong spot. It creates camaraderie between freshmen and seniors and holds everyone accountable. Ryan Silverfield

This came out in Silverfield's Feb. 17 press conference, and it endeared his approach to many Hog fans. He has kept that energy thus far, if SEC+'s New Era series featuring him on July 31, 2026.

He expanded a lot on the footage in the accompanying spring camp documentary All In: The New Era with Ryan Silverfield.

Here's a collection of relevant quotes from those shows:

RYAN SILVERFIELD, Head Coach

"It's not a rebuild. We're coming right now."

"The expectation in year one is to get better every single day. It's not coach-speak. It's really 'Can we be the best in the country at the controllables?'"

"We can't sit back and let these offenses do what they want. We got to be a pressure team."

"I want you guys sitting there saying, 'I tell you what, this 2026 Razorbacks, they're completely different. What they've done with this program, the way those players are playing, man, the way they go out there week in and week out, it's a totally different place.'"

TIM CRAMSEY, Offensive coordinator

"As an offense, the number one thing we're going to do is we're going to be efficient. And when we talk about being efficient, that means going out there and executing at a high level. The plan is to go out there and every time we touch that ball, to get sevens. Not just field goals, but go out there and score touchdowns."

"We want to keep the defense guessing. We want to keep the defense on their toes. We want to be able to run a ton of different formations. Sometimes that means taking the ball and running it down people's throats, and other times that means taking shots down the field."

"We always tell those guys we don't want to coach robots. We want to coach 'why' guys. We want guys asking questions. There's a lot of communication in that room, a lot of situational football talk."

RON ROBERTS, Defensive coordinator

"I consider myself to be a teacher first, and that's what I'm going to do... One of our objectives coming into spring was to increase our football intelligence—knowing what's about to happen and communicating pre-snap to stay one step ahead of the play."

"We're going to be multiple... We're going to pressure. We're probably going to pressure a lot more, a higher percentage than most people, 'cause a lot of our pressures are bringing guys but dropping somebody out. You should see us create a lot of havoc and have a lot of people involved with rushing the quarterback."

"Every year, we adapt to what we're seeing in the conference and who the best offenses are, tweaking toolbox tools to compete."

QUINCY RHODES JR., Defensive end

"Coach Silverfield recruited me out of high school. He also gave me my first offer out of high school to the University of Memphis. I'm a relationship guy, and that kind of led my decision in coming here."



"A lot of people didn't expect me to make it this far, and I had a lot of people question my abilities. So being able to prove people wrong, like actually do it. I try to remain humble with that, but I know the people who doubted me. I remember what you said. So now, I'm going to show you."

As you can tell, the Razorbacks are excited to prove the doubters wrong this fall. That tough schedule isn't as tough as this team seems to feel.

.@1_jahiem knows what it's like to defy expectations after leading @GreenWaveFB in INTs on their way to @CFBPlayoff. Now, he's ballhawking for @RazorbackFB.https://t.co/tb5bYWkk7a — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 1, 2026

Silverfield waxes poetic about fielding a team that reflects the fans in Arkansas, which he notes is most of the state. He wants to be blue-collar and hard-working. He thinks Arkansas teams are best when they're built through the trenches.

It seems the Hogs have gotten better there with key transfers set to inherit big responsibilities for Roberts' defense. Not to mention junior Bradley Shaw is set to finally start at mike linebacker after being a backup the last two years.

LOW EXPECTATIONS

Chuck Barrett voiced his frustrations with the media's lack of faith in the team to The Chuck and Bo Show.

Fans echo his frustration. We know things haven't been great recently, but this team has nearly been replaced alongside the coaching staff.

Aside from that, many consider Jackson the starter and question the ability of AJ Hill behind him. This writer has written about Hill as well.

Ahead of @RazorbackFB fall camp Aug. 5, I'm counting the days to this battle that I think will define @RSilverfield's first year.https://t.co/ssPXI43O4J — Morgan Acuff (@AcuffOnBall) August 1, 2026

THE GRADE SO FAR

If all the hype and talk surrounding the team is to be believed, the Razorbacks are preparing to stun the SEC and the nation. A nationally relevant Razorbacks football team is good enough for most fans, I suspect.

We can't honestly diagnose this offseason until we're in that first game. We all know that we have to take everything leading up that point with a grain of salt when a new coaching staff is coming in.

All-in-all, there's every reason to believe things will get better out of necessity. But time will tell what any of it means for Silverfield's tenure.

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