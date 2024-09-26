Razorbacks' Offense Facing Biggest Challenge Yet This Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For an Arkansas team that has suddenly put together a running game and hopefully it doesn't get de-railed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sam Pittman knows all this.
"Defensively, their defensive line is really good," Pittman said this week. "Really athletic. So, defensively, their schematics, [Mike Elko]'s always done a good job there. Third-down pressures. They have a lot of talent at every spot there, but the defensive line really stands out."
The Razorbacks haven't faced a defensive front like they'll see Saturday. Texas A&M didn't fire Jimbo Fisher because he wasn't getting talent to College Station. He just wasn't able to win with what he had.
Maybe the biggest name up front is 6-4, 300-pound Shemar Turner. He's one of the best all-around defensive lineman in the SEC and leads the group with 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack through four games. Two other names to watch are a pair of offseason transfer additions in juniors Cashius Howell and Nic Scourton. 6-6, 290-pound veteran defensive lineman Shemar Stewart could also give the Hogs' issues in pass protection on Saturday with his size and athleticism.
The Aggies have a lot of stunts and blitz packages to force opposing quarterbacks into making bad decisions. While the group has excelled at limiting explosive plays and getting off the field on third down, it hasn't produced impressive pressure stats thus far in 2024. A&M currently has just five sacks on the year, which ranks 108th out of 133 FBS teams.
Texas A&M likes to use a lot of different players so there's sometimes some inconsistencies, but primarily the defense is designed to keep everything in front of them. The Aggies backend linebacker group has a lot of talent and potential, led by sophomore Taurean York. The 6-0, 235-pound linebacker currently leads the team in tackles this season with 23.
Florida transfer Scooby Williams and true freshman Jordan Lockhart have 14 tackles (1.5 tackles for loss) and eight tackles, respectively, behind York. In the secondary, the Aggies are led by cornerback Will Lee III and safety Marcus Ratcliffe. Lee is the team's second-leading tackler so far with 18 and has one interception. Ratcliffe has 11 tackles on the year to go with three interceptions and a forced fumble.
Another name to watch is Bryce Anderson, who made the switch from starting nickel back last year to safety in 2024. He has seven tackles on the year to go along with an interception return for a touchdown.
