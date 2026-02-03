Razorbacks Offer One of Nation's Top Running Backs for Future Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there's one admirable thing about Arkansas Razorbacks running backs coach David Johnson it's that he recruits to the best of his ability everyday.

Fresh off the Hogs' Junior Day event on Saturday, college recruiting has now gone into a dead period as coaches won't be able to host visitors or have have in-person interactions.

But that doesn't stop Johnson from extending offers as Baton Rouge star Jayden Miles received an offer from Arkansas early Sunday evening.

Miles is among some of the more highly touted players in the country for the 2027 class, as he is currently ranked No. 185 nationally, No. 10 among running backs and the No. 9 prospect out of Louisiana, according to 247Sports.

Along with Arkansas, the 6-foot-2, 200 pound tailback has offers from schools such Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Duke and many others.

He tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI that he is very interested in the Razorbacks program since being offered and is planning on taking a visit here at some point.

🎥HIGHLIGHTS: Div. I Select - No. 4 Catholic 37 No. 20 Capt. Shreve 14



Jayden Miles recorded three touchdowns on the night including one that came on a 56-yard run.



Baylor Graves also had a big night with three touchdown passes, all coming in the first half. After connecting… pic.twitter.com/jtrGwWlNfh — GeauxPreps.com (@GeauxPrepsLA) November 22, 2025

While he received multiple prediction entries at Rivals to commit to Auburn, those were placed long before a coaching change as the Tigers moved on from Hugh Freeze and transitioned to Alex Golesh.

The Razorbacks are in the same transition as well, along with Miles' in-state recruiting juggernaut LSU. While Lane Kiffin offered him early on when he was the Rebels, it's going to be tough to beat the Bayou Bengals with him in Baton Rouge.

For Arkansas, Miles is presented an opportunity at early playing time should its pro-style rushing attack live up to the standard offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey had at Memphis. During his time with the Tigers, his offenses consistently ranked in the top-25 nationally is rushing yards per game in the American Conference to go along with a backbreaking aerial attack.

TOUCHDOWN! Jayden Miles finds daylight right up the middle on a 52-yard scamper. But, the 2-pt. attempt fails. @mrafootball maintains a 27-26 lead with just 1:43 to play. pic.twitter.com/xcfTtnFprk — CHS Athletics (@CHSBRAthletics) October 4, 2025

Arkansas' depth chart is a bit up in the air with a blend of returnees such as on-and-off starter Braylen Russell and redshirt freshman scatback Cam Settles. Fellow redshirt freshman Markeylin Batton out of Atlanta, Texas will return after not seeing the field in 2025.

Memphis transfer running back Sutton Smith is likely to find playing time early on and should factor into a starting role next season. He surpassed the 1,000 yard mark in all-purpose yardage last season while scoring eight touchdowns.

The Razorbacks also bring in Michigan transfer running back Jasper Parker following one season in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. He was a top-300 recruit out of high school and rushed for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as a freshman.

New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield has only one player committed in his first full recruiting class with Sheridan offensive tackle Bradley Sturdivant, who has been on board since January 2025.

With so many recruits coming away impressed by the Razorbacks following Junior Day there is reason for optimism that the coaching staff can string together a few pledges in the 2027 class over the next few weeks.

