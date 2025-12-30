Razorbacks offseason tracker: Freshman linebacker intends to transfer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks are expected to lose some depth at the linebacker position as redshirt freshman Justin Logan intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens at midnight Jan. 2, according to a post on his X account Tuesday morning.

Logan saw the field once in 2025 during the season-opening win over Alabama A&M when he made just one tackle.

The former 3-star linebacker chose Arkansas over offers from programs such as Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, NC State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, UCF, Vanderbilt and others.

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomre

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

WR Andy Jean, Redshirt Junior

DE Caleb Bell, Redshirt Sophomore

K Scott Starzyk, Sophomore

Arkansas Razorbacks Departures

DB Keshawn Davila

After one season in town, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield.

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass breakups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

OL Shaq McRoy

The Razorbacks missed out on the former top-100 prospect out of high school when he decided to sign with Oregon over Arkansas. McRoy entered the transfer portal after one year with the Ducks after not seeing the field as a freshman.

McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle, played most of his snaps at right tackle in relief of veteran E'Marion Harris this season.

He logged 58 snaps, finishing with a 64.6 offensive grade with a 50.1 score in pass-blocking and 63.9 score in run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus .

Out of high school, McRoy was considered a 4-star prospect nationally, No. 95 player overall, No. 9 among offensive tackles and No. 7 player in Alabama, according to 247sports .

He fielded offers from other programs such as Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and many others.

LB Tavion Wallace

Arkansas’ prized recruit of the 2025 class caused former defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the halls of the football complex with joy. At the time, Wallace was the No. 36 ranked recruit in his class, but ultimately dropped No. 185 when he signed with the Razorbacks.

He logged just two total tackles in nine appearances and will have four years left to play at the college level.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Tavian Wallace lining up on special teams in game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

As a recruit, Wallace was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC, and many others.

Ian Geffrard, DL

The 6-foot-5, 390-pound tackle made it to Arkansas "a biscuit shy of 400 pounds," according to former coach Sam Pittman. Geffrard transformed his body over his first two offseasons to provide his availability on a defensive line that lacked depth across the line of scrimmage in 2025.

As a recruit, the Georgia native was ranked as the No. 1,166 ranked player in the 2023 class, and No. 113 prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports rankings.

He held offers from 14 schools, but committed to Arkansas over Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas, North Carolina, Minnesota and several others.

Kaleb James, DL

The Mansfield, Texas, native committed to Arkansas over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia and others.

He was the No. 701 player in the country, No. 75 among defensive tackles and No. 105 player in Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

AJ Green, RB

During high school, Green was considered a can't miss prospect out of the Tulsa area who had track speed to burn opposing defenses.

He chose Arkansas over offers from programs such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Baylor, South Carolina, Texas Tech and many others.

Arkansas running back AJ Green scores a touchdown against Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Nelson Chenault – USA TODAY Sports

He signed with the Razorbacks as a 4-star prospect ranked No. 114 nationally, No. 3 among athletes and No. 2 player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

Green has recorded 204 carries for 964 yards and six touchdowns across four seasons. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a ruptured Achilles.

Trever Jackson, QB

The former 4-star passer signed with Florida State as a member of its 2024 class, but transferred to the Razorbacks in May following spring football with the Seminoles.

During his lone season at Arkansas, Jackson appeared in one game while attempting just one pass in the season opening win over Alabama A&M.

