Razorbacks make recruiting inroads with Oklahoma rising sophomore
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When recruiting prep athletes, many of times relationships start in the very early stages of a high school career and endure through the end.
That is the case with Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and Owasso star athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero.
The 6-foot-3, 180 pound rising sophomore was electric for Rejoice Christian during his freshman year, recording 1,695 yards of total offense and 22 touchdowns while lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.
His performance helped lead Rejoice Christian to an Oklahoma Class A, Division I State Championship in 2024.
Arkansas was his first offer Compton-Nero Jan. 9 following his freshman season despite him still being relatively new to the sport after mainly playing basketball for a number of years.
"I had a great workout at Arkansas," Compton-Nero said. "Coach [Marcus Woodson] was the first to offer me a month after my freshman season ended. He believed in me first and have developed a lot of trust in him. Lot of time left before college, but know he can make me great."
If there is one area Arkansas' defensive staff has done exceptionally well over the past three years is on the recruiting trail.
Woodson has been one of Arkansas' most dependable recruiters to date, signing 4-star cornerback Selman Bridges, 4-star defensive lineman Kevin Oatis and 4-star athlete JuJu Pope (transferred this spring).
Compton-Nero holds scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Boston College, Arizona State, BYU, TCU, SMU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee.
"My goal is to just keep working to get better on the field, in the weight room and really start to learn the game," Compton-Nero said. "I grew up a basketball player, so football is still newer to me so I'm just trying to focus on learning technique on both sides of ball."
Arkansas found its way into the picture early, which really helps in the case of developing a strong bond with the freshman star.
While he has the ability to play multiple positions on either side of the football along with special teams as a return man, Compton-Nero's best fit may be on defense.
He is an extremely physical defender in the secondary with snaps played as a nickelback and boundary corner.
His speed can help close on angles and he has the power to make vicious hits in the open field.
While the 2028 recruiting class has yet to be evaluated extensively, Compton-Nero has the potential to be among the top prospects nationally by the time his senior year rolls around.
The Razorbacks have extended close to 40 offers to players in the 2028 recruiting class with four going to players from the Sooner State.
Along with Compton-Nero, Arkansas has offers out to Stillwater wideout David Thomas, Tulsa defensive lineman Terrance Evans and Madill linebacker Kristopher Grimaldo.
Throughout decades, Arkansas has maintained a strong presence in the Tulsa area among many different head coaches.
Head coach Sam Pittman's ties to Oklahoma is at least one positive while recruiting the area.
Arkansas has commitments from a pair of Oklahoma prospects in 4-star defensive end Colton Yarbrough and 3-star safety Adam Auston.
Fellow Owasso native, 3-star offensive line signee Blake Cherry, was a Top 20 prospect in Oklahoma and committed to the Razorbacks over offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Boston College, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Kansas State and many others.
Despite being border neighnors, Arkansas only has one more Oklahoma native on its roster in running back AJ Green of Tulsa.
Green experienced productive moments during his first stint with the Razorbacks from 2021-23 when he rushed for 953 yards and six touchdowns along with 19 receptions for 184 yards and two more scores.
Former defensive back Bryce Stephens attended John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, but decided to forgo his remaining eligibility following his graduation last month.
Current Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little is a Moore, Oklahoma native who became one of the most dependable players on the Razorbacks roster from 2021-23.
Little made 53-of-64 field goal attempts with a career long of 56 yards and made each of his 129 extra point attempts for the Razorbacks.
One of the most well known Razorbacks from Oklahoma is Booker T. Washington (Tulsa) alum Felix Jones.
He spend three seasons with the Razorbacks from 2005-07, recording 3,339 yards and 23 touchdowns from scrimmage.
The Tulsa native was one of the best kick returners to ever play for Arkansas as he recorded another 1749 yards and four touchdowns.
Once he concluded his celebrated college career, he earned All-American honors before becoming a first round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2008 NFL Draft.