Razorbacks on Rise Per ESPN's Analytics After Week Two

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a double overtime loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, Arkansas climbed nearly 20 spots in ESPN's Football Power Index ranking and into the Top 25.
That has been the expectation of fans since offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's return in November.
Before the season, the Razorbacks ranked No. 44 overall but due to the strength of the SEC. After a dominant 70-0 victory over UAPB in week one in Little Rock, the Hogs shot up the ranking to No. 31.
After an explosive offensive performance and a defense which gave up only six points through three quarters, Arkansas has climbed into ESPN's data driven ranking to No. 23 overall and ahead of Oklahoma State (No. 27).
With the loss, the Razorbacks' predicted overall record fell a few decimal points to 5.8-6.2 with a 57% chance to make a bowl game at .500. That is nine percentage points higher than originally predicted in June but does give the SEC 13 of its 16 members a shot at six victories.
The Hogs have climbed two spots among SEC teams since the start of the season from No. 14 to No. 12. One of the more notable drops since the season began is Kentucky who now sits No. 15 with a projected overall record of 4-8 and only a 27% chance at six victories.
There is a new No. 1 with Texas topping the chart after defeating Michigan decisively at the Big House 31-12. Georgia followed the Longhorns at No. 2 and Alabama dropped to No. 3 after a 42-16 home victory over a hardnosed USF team. Ohio State (No. 4) and Tennessee (No. 5) round out the top five with all five programs having the best odds to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.
