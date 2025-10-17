Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to remain undefeated in the 2025 season when they take on the 2-4 Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 8 of the college football season.
Texas A&M has moved up to No. 4 in the country, and quarterback Marcel Reed is a legitimate candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. While the Aggies have a tough road ahead with No. 10 LSU and No. 16 Missouri waiting in the next few weeks.
Still, oddsmakers have set the Aggies as sizable favorites on the road against Taylen Green and the Razorbacks. Arkansas has yet to win a game in the SEC, losing by three to Tennessee in Week 7.
The Razorbacks did play better than they did in a 43-point loss to Notre Dame, but can they make things tough on a top-five team this week?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 battle.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M -7.5 (-108)
- Arkansas +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: -305
- Arkansas: +245
Total
- 61.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Razorback Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas A&M record: 6-0
- Arkansas record: 2-4
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Marcel Reed, Quarterback, Texas A&M
Following the Aggies’ Week 7 win over Florida, Reed jumped to +2000 in the latest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, good for sixth-best in the country. He’s behind a few quarterbacks in Carson Beck, Ty Simpson, Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin, but Reed has a compelling case for the award in 2025.
The dual-threat quarterback has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,490 yards, 12 scores and four picks while rushing for an additional 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Reed has led the Aggies to back-to-back wins by double digits, and he’s looking to do that again on Saturday against an Arkansas team that is 120th in the country in EPA/Play and EPA/Pass on defense this season.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Aggies have won by eight or more points in four of their six games, failing to do so against quality opponents in Notre Dame and Auburn.
I think this spread is a little disrespectful to the all-around play of the Aggies, as they are 21st in the country in Net EPA/Play, ranking inside the top-25 on defense and offense.
While Arkansas has been able to put up a ton of points this season and is averaging over 500 yards of total offense per game, it also has one of the worst defenses in the country (120th in EPA/Play, 124th in defensive success rate).
I wouldn’t be shocked if Arkansas is able to score with the Aggies for most of this game, but ultimately I think Reed and Texas A&M will have a much easier time moving the ball on Saturday.
The Aggies have only allowed more than 25 points once this season, and that was against a Notre Dame team that was No. 8 in the country.
I think Texas A&M will eventually run away with this matchup against a Razorbacks team that just wants to get in shootouts week in and week out.
Pick: Texas A&M -7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
