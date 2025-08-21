Razorbacks' Pittman emphasizes experience, injuries on first radio show
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman opened his first weekly radio show of the 2025 season expressing confidence in his returning quarterback and the team’s depth.
It wasn't all sunshine and roses. He admitted significant roster changes and personal challenges facing the program.
Pittman, entering his sixth season, addressed a live audience at the Catfish Hole on Wednesday night. There really wasn't anything we haven't heard all preseason in his show.
“There’s not a lot of guys that have their quarterback coming back in this league,” Pittman said. “You have the Taylen Green-Bobby Petrino combination, and that’s pretty, pretty damn strong. History will tell you when Bobby has a quarterback his second year, statistically, points-wise and all that go way, way up. So, that’s the plan for us.”
Green, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound redshirt senior, produced 3,756 yards of total offense last season, including 3,154 passing yards and 602 rushing yards.
He accounted for 15 passing touchdowns, 8 rushing touchdowns, 9 interceptions and 5 fumbles. Pittman said Green played much of last season at less than full strength after suffering an injury in a win over Tennessee in October.
“We had an 80% to 75% Taylen Green (for) eight of those games last year,” Pittman said. “And right now, we have a 100%. We’ve got to keep him clean; we’ve got to keep him healthy.”
Pittman said the offense will feature eight new starters. Fernando Carmona, who started all 13 games at left tackle last season, moved to left guard this spring. Redshirt junior E’Marion Harris is expected to start at either right tackle or right guard. The remainder of the skill positions and three offensive line spots will have new starters.
“We went in and improved our offensive line and our tight ends and our wideouts and our running backs,” Pittman said. “We’ve improved the guys around (Green) to make him a better player.”
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kobe Branham and redshirt senior punter Devin Bale joined Pittman on the show. Branham, who started the Liberty Bowl last season, appears to be the leading candidate to start at right guard. Pittman praised Branham’s development and loyalty to the program.
“I love Kobe Branham, man,” Pittman said. “He loves the Hogs… He’s a guy that’s going to have a long career here for us.”
Branham, a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, said Arkansas was his top choice after receiving an offer from Petrino while the coach was at Texas A&M.
“This is a place I love,” Branham said. “I have no other expectations of going anywhere else but Arkansas.”
Pittman announced that redshirt senior Keyshawn Blackstock switched from the offensive line to defensive tackle in fall camp.
The Razorbacks have 68 players on the roster in at least their third season of college football, including 7 seniors and 22 redshirt seniors. Pittman said the team’s maturity reminds him of the 2021 squad, when player leadership played a major role.
“We have older guys that have played the game that understand the importance of college football and the importance, more than anything, of playing for the University of Arkansas and the Razorbacks,” Pittman said. “The team, right now, is leading the team. Not me. I’m certainly part of it and set the expectations along with the coaches, but it’s sort of like that ‘21 team when you had (Grant) Morgan and all those guys. They ran that football team that year.”
Pittman also said the team moved its mock game to Friday to allow players and staff to attend the visitation and funeral for Carson Brown, the father of sophomore receiver CJ Brown, who died Aug. 12.
“Obviously, CJ Brown lost his daddy,” Pittman said. “We’re going to go pay our tribute to him, and then Monday we’re going to start on Alabama A&M.”
Arkansas finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 record after a four-win campaign in 2023. Pittman will begin his sixth season at Arkansas when the Razorbacks open against Alabama A&M.