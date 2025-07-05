Razorbacks earn commitment from Texas standout receiver
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas capped off another successful recruiting weekend with the commitment of Carthage, Texas 3-star wide receiver Keymian Henderson.
The addition of Henderson only continues to bolster Arkansas' efforts in East Texas that were regained when Chad Morris was coach from 2018-19.
The 6-foot-3, 190 pound receiver has been a fast riser among recruiting services this summer following a breakout junior season for the Bulldogs.
Henderson led the Texas High School powerhouse in receiving yards during the 2024 en route to a 15-1 overall record and 4A D-II state championship which was the program's tenth since 2008.
He recorded 64 receptions for 1,085 yards and 18 TDs as a junior and has fielded offers from the likes of Kansas State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Houston, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State and more.
His type is prototypical for a Bobby Petrino offense with his skillset and size that makes him a dynamic weapon capable of stretching the field and creating mismatches against opposing secondaries.
Henderson will join the Razorbacks offense which enjoyed one of the most productive offenses from a yardage standpoint last season, finishing with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 3 nationally.
Petrino proved his offense can still carve up opponents even with one proven receiver as former Arkansas wideout Andrew Armstrong led the SEC with 78 receptions for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
The Razorbacks' offensive attack averaged over 460 yards per game last season led by first-year transfer quarterback Taylen Green who threw for over 3,100 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Arkansas has recruited Carthage High School well through the previous few seasons adding former 4-star offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford in 2022 and flipped 3-star offensive lineman Kash Courtney from Baylor.
Henderson's commitment boosts Arkansas to 26 total commitments for the 2026 class which ranks No. 23 nationally by 247sports team recruiting rankings.
The Razorbacks staff withdrew its offer from 4-star Arkansas legacy Chase Campbell earlier this week. What appeared to be a major loss was put to rest with the addition of 4-star linebacker JJ Bush.
With four receivers on board, it appears Arkansas will likely take one more player at the position or hold out for a transfer depending on how things play out this fall.
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star OL Bryce Gilmore, Prosper Texas
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore, Gaffney, South Carolina
3-star WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana