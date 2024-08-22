Chip on Jackson's Large Shoulders Bad News for Hogs' Opponents
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second the story came across last week, there was a feeling of pity for whomever would be lining up against Landon Jackson in the Arkansas Razorbacks' final scrimmage.
ESPN had released its list of college football's Top 100 players, and, while it was a sign of respect Jackson was on it, he was listed as the 10th best defensive end in the country and only No. 6 in the SEC. Making the list might have been enough for some players, but Jackson didn't forego leaving for the NFL last season for someone to think he's barely in the top half of the conference at his position.
Sure enough, when Arkansas coach Sam Pittman strolled to the podium feeling a bit down about a camp closing scrimmage heavy on disappointment, including problems with penalties and eight interceptions, the one name he listed immediately as a high point was Jackson.
"Landon Jackson was a beast out there today," Pittman said after his hulking defensive end logged three sacks. "He really played well."
There's a chip on Jackson's shoulder that indicates he still has a lot he wants to prove and lists like what ESPN put out not only bode well for the Hogs as far as keeping him hungry and motivated, it confirms that chip is warranted. The "rat poison" in this case, as Nick Saban used to so famously refer to on a near weekly basis, is what came out Wednesday morning.
While ESPN's staff barely thinks of Jackson as a Top 10 defensive end, a story predicting who will be picked in the first round of the NFL draft next spring has Jackson going No. 30 to Detroit as the sixth edge rusher taken off the board.
"Jackson has serious length and is an efficient mover for a 6-foot-7, 282-pound player," his evaluation reads. "He uses his first-step quickness effectively and impacts the running game with how much ground he covers. Jackson really filled out his frame since his college career began, but he must continue to do so."
That's solid praise and the glory of being considered a first round pick can be intoxicating. Pittman has to hope the threat of falling out of the first round and the allure that hard work and strong performances can mean a significant jump in both prestige and money will drive Jackson to keep the fire burning all season no matter what's going on around him.
If he can move up three spots in the edge rusher pecking order, theoretically surpassing Florida State's Patrick Payton, Penn State's Abdul Carter and Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau, he will find himself somewhere around pick No. 17 to the Chicago Bears.
Detroit won't be the worst landing spot for Jackson if he fails to move up. Dan Campbell is the perfect fit for Jackson as a head coach and the Lions have proven to be an organization that appreciates Razorbacks who have his demeanor, not to mention getting to play indoors for at least half the season.
However, the increased paycheck, respect and extended leash to develop that comes with being the No. 17 pick as opposed to late first, early second round means a lot to players' personal financial futures and overall careers. It's best that Pittman keep Jackson frothing over the negative side of these lists.
A motivated Jackson can be a terrifying prospect for other teams. If he comes out and destroys Ollie Gordon and Alan Bowman in Stillwater in Week 2 then look out.
Pittman will know that beast he was referring to has found his fire. If that's the case, it's going to be a long year for opposing offenses on that end of their line, which means the odds of the Hogs having a rebound season will have gone way up.
HOGS FEED:
• Nation's college basketball coaches acknowledge Arkansas' NIL superiority
• Hogs' OC not hiding lofty goals for Arkansas football
• Calipari continues hunting down elite Top 100 talent for 2025 class
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook