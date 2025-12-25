Lions vs. Vikings: Three Bold Predictions For Christmas Day’s NFC North Matchup
The NFL’s slate of Christmas Day football will continue on Thursday afternoon as the Lions head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.
Detroit enters Week 17 at 8–7 on the year and losers of two straight as they continue to fight for their playoff lives. While Jared Goff—a snub from the 2025-26 Pro Bowl Games—has played like a top-five quarterback this season, the Lions' defense has been far from perfect, and frankly has been the reason for many of their defeats.
The Vikings, meanwhile, are just 7–8 themselves, but—after a four-game losing skid—have rattled off three straight victories to remain respectable in a crowded NFC. Unfortunately, quarterback J.J. McCarthy is out this week with a hand fracture, springing rookie Max Brosmer into starting action for the second time this season.
Here are three bold predictions for Lions vs. Vikings:
Justin Jefferson will match season touchdown total with two scores
Two-time first-team All-Pro Justin Jefferson has been far from himself this season, logging just two 100-plus yard games while scoring two total touchdowns.
On Thursday night, however, look for that to change.
The main reason for Jefferson’s lack of production in 2025 has been both the Vikings’ carousel of quarterbacks and their subsequent poor play. On the year, Minnesota is passing for just 173.7 yards per game—the fourth-fewest in the NFL—while starting McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and now Brosmer under center.
With that being said, the UDFA out of New Hampshire will have to do something to get the offense going, so look for him to pepper Jefferson early and often—finding the 26-year-old in the end zone twice against a porous Detroit defense.
Jared Goff will be sacked four-plus times for a fifth time this year
While Jared Goff has the Lions’ offense rolling this season, scoring 30.1 points per game and gaining 378.1 yards—both top-five numbers in the NFL—he’s also been sacked 31 times, tied for 10th most in the NFL.
Additionally, the 31-year-old has been taken down at least once in the last six weeks—and multiple times in four of them, including last weekend’s loss to the Steelers.
On the other sideline on Thursday, meanwhile, is a Vikings defense that not only lets up the third-fewest passing yards per game with just 169.2, but also has the highest pressure rate in the NFL at 41.3%.
Goff could very likely end up under siege in Week 17, and I'm predicting Minnesota to capitalize on that pressure to the tune of four-plus sacks of the Detroit quarterback.
The Vikings will pull off the upset at home, helping to eliminate the Lions from postseason contention
To keep it simple, stupid for this one, the home team has won three straight while the visiting team is losers two in a row. Sure, the Lions have more to play for with a postseason berth on the line—but in turn, that puts the Vikings in perfect position to play spoiler.
Behind a respectable performance from Brosmer and a relentless pass rush that that will keep Detroit relatively in check, I’m predicting Minnesota to shock the NFL world and upset the Lions—putting a stop to their playoff hopes in 2025.