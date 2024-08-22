NIL Money Takes Over Arkansas Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Arkansas doesn't make a deep run in this year's national tournament, it won't be because of lack of personnel or NIL resources.
According to a new poll conducted anonymously of over 100 Division I men's basketball coaches by Matt Norlander and Gary Parrish of CBS, over 73% of ballots had Arkansas on the ballot when asked the question, "Which three programs do you believe have the best NIL situation?"
It is likely the NIL situation that allowed coach John Calipari and Arkansas to get two of the premier targets out of the transfer portal, Johnell Davis from Florida Atlantic and Jonas Aidoo of Tennessee. Both have at least made Elite Eight runs at some point in their careers and have experience contributing to a major college program It also allowed for players like DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic to follow Calipari to Arkansas from Kentucky without issue.
"You know Cal," one coach is quoted saying in the CBS article. "He's not going anywhere unless he has everything in place."
Interestingly, all three schools affected by the Calipari hiring rank highly on coaches' ballots. Despite losing Calipari, Kentucky ranks fourth under new head coach Mark Pope, appearing on 25.3% of ballots. BYU, Pope's old post and now coached by former Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young, ranks third. appearing on 30.6% of ballots.
Exactly how much the Razorbacks have at their disposal is unknown, but one thing is abundantly clear. His peers think whatever the current ceiling of NIL is, Calipari and the Hogs are the closest to the top of it. In this day and age, that fact may carry more pressure similar to what a No.1 ranking did before NIL
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs' OC not hiding lofty goals for Arkansas football
• Calipari continues hunting down elite Top 100 talent for 2025 class
• Petrino candid on where Razorback offense stands
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook