BREAKING: Hogs Earn Commitment From FCS Standout Defender
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Abilene Christian defensive lineman David Oke has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks with one year of eligibility remaining, according to his X account.
The 6-foot-3, 295 pound defensive lineman made quite the impression this offseason with over a dozen FBS offers since he entered the portal Tuesday morning. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Houston, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tulane, Virginia and Arkansas.
As a junior this fall, Oke recorded 63 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two pass break-ups and a blocked field goal. He has the ability to impact plays up the middle and has above average speed to chase down skill players.
Defensive line coach Deke Adams has his work cut out for him after losing most of his starters like Landon Jackson (NFL Draft), Nico Davillier (transfer portal) and Eric Gregory (NFL Draft). Redshirt senior Cam Ball has already announced his decision to return and was a huge boost for next season but outside of him, the Razorbacks boast a few former 4-star underclassmen including Quincy Rhodes, Kavion Henderson and Charlie Collins.
Arkansas' Expected 2025 Defensive Line Depth
Cam Ball, Redshirt Senior
David Oke, Redshirt Senior
Anton Juncaj, Redshirt Senior
JJ Hollingsworth, Redshirt Junior
Quincy Rhodes, Junior
Danny Saili, Redshirt Junior
Kaleb James, Redshirt Sophomore
Ian Geffrard, Redshirt Sophomore
Kavion Henderson, Redshirt Freshman
Charlie Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Kevin Oatis, Freshman
Reginald Vaughn, Freshman
Caleb Bell, Freshman
Keiundre Johnson, Freshman
Trent Sellers, Freshman