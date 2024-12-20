Offensive Tackle Spurns Ole Miss; Hogs Now in Final Two
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has a chance to turn the tables on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin when it comes to the transfer portal. A coveted 4-star recruit who was a Rebels' freshman this season entered the portal and has narrowed his choices to two schools, including the Razorbacks.
Kavion Broussard, a 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, visited the Arkansas campus Thursday and today listed the Razorbacks as a potential landing spot. The other school on his short list is Vanderbilt.
Broussard had committed to Miami during his standout preps career at Zachary High School in New Iberia, La. He flipped to Ole Miss a year ago in December.
As a freshman, Broussard failed to see meaningful time with Ole Miss and is eligible to claim 2024 as a redshirt season, leaving him with four years of eligibility. He would be expected to battle for a starting position on the Hogs' front five or at least earn valuable playing time.
Ole Miss enjoyed a 9-3 season, 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The Rebels were 14th in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. They were the third team out of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Alabama was the team that just missed getting in the playoff, followed by Miami and the Rebs.
The Hogs lost several offensive linemen through the transfer portal at season's end. Tackle Patrick Kutas left for Ole Miss, center Addison Nichols for SMU, and right guard Joshua Braun for Kentucky.
To rebuild the O-line, the Hogs have already added replacements through the portal. Pittman
and offensive line coach Eric Mateos have lured Corey Robinson from Georgia Tech, Caden Kitler from Central Florida, and Jac'Qawn McRoy from Oregon to the Fayetteville campus.
Prospects for an improved offensive line to protect quarterback Taylen Green and pave the way for another productive running game are looking better and better. If the Hogs can add Broussard, it'll be another quality piece of the puzzle.