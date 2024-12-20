All Hogs

Offensive Tackle Spurns Ole Miss; Hogs Now in Final Two

Broussard could become latest quality offensive lineman to sign with Arkansas out of transfer portal

Bob Stephens

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman hopes to welcome a rebuilt and improved offensive line to spring practice. Adding Kavion Broussard from Ole Miss will be a boost.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman hopes to welcome a rebuilt and improved offensive line to spring practice. Adding Kavion Broussard from Ole Miss will be a boost. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has a chance to turn the tables on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin when it comes to the transfer portal. A coveted 4-star recruit who was a Rebels' freshman this season entered the portal and has narrowed his choices to two schools, including the Razorbacks.

Kavion Broussard, a 6-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, visited the Arkansas campus Thursday and today listed the Razorbacks as a potential landing spot. The other school on his short list is Vanderbilt.

Broussard had committed to Miami during his standout preps career at Zachary High School in New Iberia, La. He flipped to Ole Miss a year ago in December.


As a freshman, Broussard failed to see meaningful time with Ole Miss and is eligible to claim 2024 as a redshirt season, leaving him with four years of eligibility. He would be expected to battle for a starting position on the Hogs' front five or at least earn valuable playing time.

Ole Miss enjoyed a 9-3 season, 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The Rebels were 14th in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. They were the third team out of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Alabama was the team that just missed getting in the playoff, followed by Miami and the Rebs.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman shakes hands with Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman shakes hands with Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin after the game at Razorback Stadium on Nov. 2. Ole Miss drubbed the Hogs 63-31. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Hogs lost several offensive linemen through the transfer portal at season's end. Tackle Patrick Kutas left for Ole Miss, center Addison Nichols for SMU, and right guard Joshua Braun for Kentucky.

To rebuild the O-line, the Hogs have already added replacements through the portal. Pittman
and offensive line coach Eric Mateos have lured Corey Robinson from Georgia Tech, Caden Kitler from Central Florida, and Jac'Qawn McRoy from Oregon to the Fayetteville campus.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Corey Robinson II (55) prepares to throw a block during action against Central
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Corey Robinson II (55) prepares to throw a block during action against Central Florida during the 2022 season. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Prospects for an improved offensive line to protect quarterback Taylen Green and pave the way for another productive running game are looking better and better. If the Hogs can add Broussard, it'll be another quality piece of the puzzle.

