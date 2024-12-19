BREAKING: Hogs Grab Major Offensive Linemen From Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Georgia Tech transfer offensive lineman Corey Robinson and UCF offensive guard Caden Kitler have have committed to Arkansas, according to a reports.
The 6-foot-5, 305 pound tackle visited Arkansas over the weekend and cancelled his visit with Oklahoma which was suppose to take place Thursday. Robinson's addition gives the Razorbacks a replacement for Patrick Kutas who transferred to Ole Miss following the conclusion of the regular season.
He is the No. 90 overall ranked player in the transfer portal and No. 8 among offensive tackles. Robinson, previously with Georgia Tech started the Yellowjackets final seven games this season, and finished with one of the highest pass blocking grades in the country grading out at 92.8, according toPFF(Pro Football Focus).
Former UCF Knights offensive guard, Kitler, was solid in both pass and run blocking with a score of 68.1 (run block) and 77.3 (pass protection), according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-3, 295 pound guard chose Arkansas over offers from Michigan, SMU, Mississippi State and Florida State.
Kitler will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after three seasons with former coach Gus Malzahn. He started 11 games for UCF this season as a focal piece for an offense that finished No. 7 nationally with 248 yards per game on the ground.
The additions of Kitler and Robinson have shored up the loss of experience from losses to the transfer portal with Kutas, right guard Joshua Braun (Kentucky) and center Addison Nichols (SMU) leaving the team. Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos have brought in Oregon transfer tackle Jac'Qawn McRoy at 6-foot-8 375 pounds to continue rebuilding an offensive line that gave up 34 sacks in 2024.