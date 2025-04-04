Razorbacks' QB Will Determine How Good Hogs Can Be in 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's not a single player on Arkansas' roster more important this fall than senior quarterback Taylen Green.
The passer in his second year under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and flourished in a system which helped him pass for career highs in passing yards and total offense. Expectations for Green should be quite high to grow his game as a potential NFL prospect.
Arkansas lost a few games it should've won last season thanks to ill-advised turnovers, bad decisions and taking sacks in during avoidable situations. The 6-foot-6, 240 pound dual threat says he is focused on his growth this offseason and likely knows in the back of his mind that this Razorbacks team will go as far as he can take them.
Statements this spring from Green's teammates and coach verifies how important he is to the Razorbacks. This team is committed to winning more this fall and are falling in place behind their captain.
“[Taylen Green] is an expert at what he does, or at least he tries to be," transfer offensive lineman Caden Kitler said April 1. "So, you know, that’s inspiring with me getting in the playbook and everything like that. He’s always grinding, always working on his craft, always watching film, doing something to help the team."
Kitler's high school is located approximately 15 minutes away from Green's but were in separate conferences. Green's leadership is a major reason the 6-foot-3 lineman has enjoyed his spring at Arkansas so far.
"So just seeing that, you know, me and Taylen met a long time ago, so he helped me in the recruitment process as well. So, just his commitment to the game is honestly inspiring and it makes me want to do better as well.”
Green's backfield mate, Braylen Russell is back for his second season with an opportunity for first string reps in 2025. The two had a dominant performance together at Mississippi State last season showing flashes of how unstoppable Petrino's offense can be by combining for 500 yards and six touchdowns.
"Taylen’s a great guy," Russell said. "He’s going to be really good year two. I mean, first year in the SEC, quarterback’s first year in the SEC you know, you’re going to have some bumps and bruises through the roads. But you know, year two, I feel like this is going to be a really good year for him."
A good year it was last season as Green was Arkansas' first 3,000 yard passer since Austin Allen in 2016. The redshirt junior produced 3,756 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns last fall but his inability to protect the football cost the Razorbacks potential wins against Texas A&M and Missouri.
Athletes have to flush their minds of mistakes, bad plays and focus on what's ahead. Green's main job at this point is to develop chemistry with a virtually new crop of wide receivers after losing his top eight options from 2024.
"I think the chemistry is there," Sharpe said about his relationship with Green following spring practice March 13. "We’ve just got to keep stacking days everyday and keep growing. It doesn’t just come with me, it’s got to come with everybody else. The chemistry has got to be with every single receiver on the field, because you never know what happens. So just getting everybody ready and I have to just do my job and keep stacking."
Arkansas had to reassemble its offensive line this offseason after losing three starters and one key depth piece. Another offseason will be used to bring trust between Green and his blockers after shuffling different players around to find a perfect fit after giving up 30 sacks for the second straight season.
"So, with the reputation of Bobby and with having Taylen coming back, I think it made us go out and get whom we wanted at wide receiver," Sam Pittman said last month. "It made it a lot easier than if we didn't have a quarterback coming back and we didn't have Bobby Petrino. I think it made a little bit easier to because we had both those things."
Petrino's history working with quarterbacks going into a second year has proven to be successful at each stop. Whether it was Stefan Lefors at Lousiville (2004), Ryan Mallet (2010) or Lamar Jackson (2016), multi-year stops have produced elite level quarterback and Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is confident in Green's development and relationship with his offensive coordinator.
"His knowledge and comfort with Bobby [Petrino] and with his teammates I think is better," Pittman said Thursday afternoon. "He was healthy last spring and I believe he’s healthy now."
The Arkansas staff decided to limit Green's chances on the ground when he injured his knee during a 19-14 victory over then No. 4 Tennessee. While he gives the Razorbacks an extra dimension to its offense, his health is imperative to winning games.
"We obviously did some things a little bit different, because of that, especially in his ability to run," Pittman said. "I don't think he ever saw him run the rest of the year like he did at Auburn, per se, where he felt great and he tried to hurdle the guy and all that stuff"
Now, Pittman says he appears to be making faster reads and progressing quicker than last offseason. Should he develop relationships with his pass catchers, the sky is the limit to how effective Petrino's unit will be this fall.
"I think that he's more in tune with the offense," Pittman said. "I think his decision-making has been faster than what it was last spring. He's always been able to throw the football. He's really confident, and his deal is right now he's trying to get to know who the new receivers are."