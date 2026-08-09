FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every fall camp for a first-year coach usually produces a quarterback competition of some sort that the staff insists is wide open.

Each year, fans desperately want to believe it with the storyline of KJ Jackson against AJ Hill, as Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey have carefully described it as a genuine battle that could run deep into the season.

The early evidence on the practice field tells a much less complicated story.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to pass during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | KJ Jackson, Instagram

Jackson Has Taken Every First-Team Rep So Far

Silverfield told reporters before camp even opened that Jackson would work with the first-team offense to start fall camp, and that's exactly what unfolded on Day 1.

The redshirt sophomore ran with the starters through drill work and one brief period the media was allowed to observe, while Hill worked with the second-team group behind him.

That's not a small procedural detail buried in a practice report, first-team reps in the opening days of fall camp are one of the clearest real-time signals a staff can send about its internal pecking order, regardless of how the competition gets described publicly.

Jackson made each snap count during the first practice, and he delivered the single best throw of the entire viewing period, connecting with receiver Jamari Hawkins on a long ball down the middle of the field that had reporters and observers buzzing afterward.

He followed that up the next day by going 2-of-3 in 11-on-11 work, again finding chemistry with Hawkins on a similar connection. Two practices in, and Jackson had already built the kind of rapport with a top receiver that some quarterback battles never produce over an entire fall camp.

Hill's start to camp looked different because during that same 11-on-11 session he threw an interception and had another pass sail off target. None of that means Hill is out of the race, camp interceptions happen to every quarterback competing for a job, and it's still early.

But it does mean the on-field results so far aren't producing the kind of even split fans have been told to expect.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. | Arkansas footbal

Gap Between Public Messaging, Private Evaluations

The public messaging from the coaching staff hasn't wavered. Silverfield has maintained that first-team reps will rotate throughout camp, and Cramsey told reporters this week that the competition will remain "a battle throughout."

That's the correct thing for any coaching staff to say publicly as nothing protects a locker room's morale and a competition's integrity like refusing to hand a job to one player before it's actually earned.

Coach speak is designed to preserve competitive balance in the room, but it isn't the same thing as an accurate description of where the two players actually stand.

Cramsey's own private scouting language on the two quarterbacks reveals a real evaluation gap underneath his diplomatic public tone. He's praised Jackson's physical tools but stressed that "he cannot have any misses."

That's at least a specific concern about Jackson's being eratic with his throws once in awhile, and not about pure arm talent or scheme disadvantages.

When it comes to Hill, Cramsey has called him a "tremendous pre-snap adjuster" whose instincts sometimes tip into rushed decisions before a play fully develops. This singular issue is sometimes explicitly labeled a "natural development" for a player still learning rather than a talent deficiency.

As both quarterbacks have real strengths in Cramsey's eyes, neither of their evaluations read as a coordinator genuinely unsure which way he's leaning.

Experience matters here too, and it isn't close. Jackson has actual game snaps under his belt from last season, including five appearances and a start against Missouri where he completed 11-of-17 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, part of a career line that includes zero interceptions across 54 total attempts.

Hill's only college action came in relief duty at Memphis as a true freshman in 2025, going 19-of-32 for 223 yards and a touchdown after stepping in for an injured starter.

A clean, mistake-free track record built on actual competitive snaps is a meaningfully different resume than a handful of relief appearances, no matter how promising Hill's underlying traits are.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill examines the field before a snap during Red-White Spring Game. | AJ HIll, Instagram

What Would Actually Change This Race

None of this means Hill can't close the gap as training camp is far from over and the team's first scrimmage is still seven days away. Perhaps that's when true practice evaluation points can be tracked and extended 11-on-11 reps to track development can be seeen.

If this quarterback race were truly the 50-50 race that coaches are suggesting, you'd expect the staff to split first-team reps evenly from the very first practice to build a clean, unbiased evaluation.

Instead, Jackson opened camp with the ones, produced the top highlight of the first two practices, and carries the cleaner statistical body of work of the two. Fans holding out hope for a genuine coin-flip battle should recognize what the early practice reports are actually telling them.

Which is simply this looks a lot more like Jackson's job to lose than a race that's anywhere close to even.

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