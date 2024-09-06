Razorbacks Receiver Leaves Team Ahead of Oklahoma State Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas wide receiver Jaedon Wilson is no longer with the team, he announced Friday via Instagram. Wilson started four games and saw playing time in all 12 in 2023, but was not one of 14 different players to catch a pass from quarterback Taylen Green in the Razorbacks 70-0 win over UAPB.
Originally a consensus three-star recruit from DeSoto, Texas, Wilson finished his Razorback career with 248 total receiving yards, seeing game action across four different seasons. His career high was 83 yards last season's 56-13 win over Western Carolina in the season opener.
Both Andrew Armstrong and 29-year old Monte Harrison were listed in front of Wilson at the WR-X position on this week's depth chart ahead of the Hogs' matchup with No. 16 Oklahoma State.
Wilson becomes the second player since the end of fall camp to depart from the team, former long snapper Eli Stein left the team prior to the game against UAPB.
The Razorbacks take on Oklahoma State from Boone-Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
HOGS FEED:
• Know Your Foe: What Hogs need to know about Oklahoma State
• Different motivation could drive Oklahoma State against Hogs
• Hasz looking to have healthy second season with Razorbacks
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook