Know Your Foe: What Hogs Need to Know About Oklahoma State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This isn't the most important game in Sam PIttman's tenure at Arkansas, but it sure will set the tone for the 2024 season.
The Razorbacks travel to Stillwater to play spoilers to No. 16 Oklahoma State's bid as a potential College Football Playoff contender. The Hogs lost five games within one possession a season ago and ironically played its best ball away from home.
Pittman hopes to continue that trend Saturday against the Cowboys, but will have to do play mistake free football. Oklahoma State brings back nearly every starter off a team that won 10 games and made it to the Big 12 Conference championship game.
Here's a one-on-one interview with executive editor of Pokes Report, Zachary Lancaster about what to expect from the showdown at Boone Pickens Stadium.
JACOB: What makes Ollie Gordon such a difficult player to defend?
ZACHARY: Oklahoma State has had a lot of success with running backs over the years, but Ollie is on a different level. Not only is he a big, physical back at 6-2, 225+ pounds, but he’s an elusive runner, which is evident by him leading the nation last week with 14 forced missed tackles. Add to the fact that he’s fast from side-to-side and up and down the field, Ollie’s a generational back who has a very real chance of repeating as the Doak Walker Award winner.
JACOB: Oklahoma State’s recruiting has slipped a bit over the past few years. What’s been the contributing factor and how has Coach Mike Gundy navigated through that?
ZACHARY: What’s ironic about the national perspective of Oklahoma State’s recruiting is Gundy has had two of his best seasons in the past three seasons. They won 12 games in 2021, beating Texas, OU, played in the Big 12 title game and beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Had big-time injury issues in 2022 winning just seven games, but posted 10 wins in 2023 beating OU and Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
Gundy has signed two of his best recruiting classes in these past three years, but he has also gone after prospects who fly under the radar and developing them when they get to Stillwater. While the recruiting rankings might not be appealing nationally, it’s hard to argue with the success on the field.
JACOB: Defensively, how is OSU preparing for Arkansas’ rebuilt offensive line?
ZACHARY: There’s no doubt this has a chance of being one of the best offensive lines the Pokes will face all season. For the Cowboys, it all starts with the two interior tackles of former Arkansas transfer Collin Clay, 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, and Justin Kirkland, 6-3, 345 pounds.
Big, physical bodies who take up a guard and the center. The Cowboys return Collin Oliver, multiple All-Big 12 defensive line/linebacker and All-American linebacker Nick Martin who led the nation in tackles in 2023. Gundy hired a new defensive line coach over the offseason, Paul Randolph, who’s added a level of physicality and discipline in a few short months of being on campus. I like this match up and it should be a fun one to watch.
JACOB: For Razorbacks fans traveling to Stillwater, what kind of atmosphere will BPS provide pregame and in game?
ZACHARY: While it’s not an SEC setting, Oklahoma State has one of the best tailgating scenes in all of college football. Cowboy fans set up all around the stadium and all throughout campus, with most opposing fans (aside from OU) saying OSU fans are incredibly hospitable. As for the game, Boone Pickens Stadium gets super loud and rowdy as it has the tightest sidelines in college football with the fans right on top of the field. Too bad it won’t be a night game because I’ve never seen a darker sky than here in Stillwater at Boone Pickens Stadium.
JACOB: What do the Cowboys need to do to win on Saturday?
ZACHARY: The Cowboys return nearly all 22 starters from last year’s 10-win team, including one of the most experienced offensive lines in all of college football, three NFL-caliber receivers and unanimous All-American running back, Ollie Gordon. Ollie’s not only a threat in the running game, but out of the backfield in the passing game and the offensive line gave quarterback Alan Bowman plenty of time to hit passes last week.
The threat of a talented passing game forces defenses to cover and allows Ollie to have a big game and Ollie forces defenses to stack the box, which allows the receivers a better chance to get open. Definitely a pick your poison situation.
One of the few weak spots from the first game was the secondary allowing some big plays over the middle. So, if the Pokes stay at home on the back end and the offensive line blocks like they did last week, I like OSU’s chances.
HOGS FEED:
• Different motivation could drive Oklahoma State against Hogs
• Hasz looking to have healthy second season with Razorbacks
• Scouting report indicates game against Oklahoma State will be closer than expected
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook