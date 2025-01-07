All Hogs

Razorbacks Intercept Former Starting Safety From Auburn

Wooden should challenge for regular position as Arkansas rebuilds secondary

Bob Stephens

Auburn Tigers safety Caleb Wooden intercepts a pass during the Music City Bowl against the Maryland Terrapins at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 23, 2023. Wooden returned the pick 15 yards and also had three tackles, one for a Maryland loss. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Former Auburn starting safety Caleb Wooden has signed on with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. He spent the last three seasons on The Plains before joining the transfer portal and committing to Arkansas.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder appeared in 28 games during the last three seasons. He started the first six games for Auburn in 2024, including his final one against Alabama where he had there tackles and an interception.

Wooden played in 10 games for the Tigers last season and was a regular contributor in Auburn's secondary rotation during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, which included three starts. In those nine starts and 28 appearances over three seasons, he recorded 41 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass break-ups, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

His brother, Colby, was an Auburn defensive end and is now with the NFL's Green Bay Packers. He was picked by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The brothers both played at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. ESPN and PrepStar rated Caleb among the top 50 prospects in Georgia. He was a consensus 3-star recruit coming out of high school.

Auburn Tigers safety Caleb Wooden (21) celebrates with cornerback Jay Crawford (23) after breaking up an Oklahoma Sooners pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept.28. / John Reed-Imagn Images

He was a track letterman while running hurdles at Archer High and was an honors graduate. He made the SEC academic honor roll his first two seasons while studying in the College of Sciences and Mathematics.

Wooden joins three other defensive backs who signed on with the Hogs from the transfer portal: Cincinnati transfer Jordan Young (6-foot, 200 pounds), Eastern Michigan transfer Quentavius Scardett (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and former Oklahoma defensive back Kani Walker (6-foot-2, 206 pounds). The quartet has combined for 12 interceptions during their college careers.

