Calipari, Staff Hoping Bud Walton Crowds Helps Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Once drawing the ire of the Bud Walton crowd so much so that even baseball coach Dave Van Horn was among those in the stands escorting coach John Calipari out when he was ejected with Kentucky in 2020, the Arkansas staff will now be on the other side of the Fayetteville home crowd.
"I’ve had that ovation in this building one time — when I got thrown out of that game," Calipari said back in October after the first scrimmage against Kansas. "That’s the kind of ovation I had when I walked in. They were so happy when I got thrown out.."
Now the entire Razorback staff will get to experience an SEC crowd for the first time against Ole Miss on the other bench. Assistant coach Chin Coleman had plenty of nice things to say about the home faithful and implored the fans to support the team.
"This to me has always been the loudest building in the league," Coleman said. "I truly believe that. I need for that vibe. We need for that feel. We need for it to live up to what I’ve always thought. I’m expecting it for it to be the loudest building in the league."
The additional crowd noise has a spillover effect to the opposing coach's ability to do his job from the sidelines, similar to football when team go into a silent count to combat crowd noise, Now, Coleman hopes the opposing sideline will be put through the same plight he was.
"I’m normally one of the loudest persons in the building on the sidelines," Coleman said. "Our guys hear me when I scream out different calls and when I scream out different schematics. Everybody hears me. I have been in this building before where I have not been heard, so that is what I need for that building, and what we need for that building to feel like."
The home SEC slate finally gets underway against Ole Miss. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.