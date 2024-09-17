SEC Analyst Gives Take on Hogs Struggle with UAB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To begin each week, SEC Network sideline reporter Cole Cubelic shares his thoughts on every SEC team’s performance from the weekend prior, via his X account.
Cubelic's takes are unbiased for someone who comes with an Auburn background. While other teams like Florida, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt struggled in losses, he remains confident in the Razorbacks' approach heading into SEC play this week.
“[Arkansas] battled back and held on for a victory," Cubelic said. "Played a team that gives you a lot with a veteran QB. [Ja’Quinden Jackson] is the real deal, freaking hammer. He wasted no time getting to the line of scrimmage. [Green] just stared down the INT and missed some lay-ups. He made good reads in run game, but consistency just not there yet. [However], Green makes up for it with legs."
Arkansas' run game crushed the spirit of UAB with each carry, but the Blazers were helped out by quarterback Taylen Green's accuracy issues. He started the game 0-of-5 passing with an interception before recording his first completion early in the second quarter.
Green has shown flashes of brilliance during the first two weeks, but fell way short of that mark at Razorback Stadium against the Blazers. Cubelic said consistency will come, but expressed confidence in the legs of Arkansas' starting quarterback.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino showed different looks offensively, but didn't involve tight ends in the passing game much. Hasz was targeted twice, but was successfully used as a lead blocker in the run game.
Cubelic didn't mention left tackle Fernando Carmona by name but the San Jose State transfer often blocked two to three defenders effectively in the run game.
“Liked the new unbalanced formations but wanted more of the tight ends. [Andrew Armstrong had a day," Cubelic said. "Offensive line brought consistent push in short yardage situations. Toss play [between quarterback and running back] was hot. Like the inside outside mix."
Coach Sam Pittman often praises game plans from opponents, especially if teams catch Arkansas by surprise. Former Baylor starting quarterback Jacob Zeno transferred to UAB last season and was effective in his role.
"[Zeno’s] reads and movement gave [Arkansas] some issues on defense, but Landon Jackson had his motor turned up,” Cubelic said.
UAB's offense attacked Arkansas on both defensive edges and gashed the Hogs for over 200 yards after the catch. UAPB showed the Razorbacks had issues in containment in horizontal movement, which Blazers' coach Trent Dilfer capitalized on.
