Razorbacks, Silverfield add massive transfers to offensive line

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If anyone had trouble keeping up with each commitment throughout Wednesday's transfer portal madness then Thursday was tougher.

On a day when the first College Football Playoff semifinal took place, Arkansas made sure to steal some headlines for itself with a pair of commitments from large transfer targets.

Figuratively the biggest of them all comes from Louisiana left tackle Bryant Williams, who committed to the Razorbacks over South Carolina, is the No. 60 overall transfer and No. 6 offensive tackle available in the portal by 247Sports.

He has notched 36 career games under his belt for the Ragin' Cajuns, including 11 starts in 2025 without allowing a sack.

Memphis transfer tackle Josiah Clemons will follow his coach Ryan Silverfield to Fayetteville, becoming the sixth former Tiger to do so this season.

Clemons, a Mississippi native, is the No. 995 ranked transfer and No. 80 among interior lineman, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 370 pound lineman can play multiple positions in the trenches.

He initially committed to Mississippi State, but signed with Memphis as a member of its 2025 recruiting class during the early signing period. The true freshman didn't receive a down of playing time this season which resulted in Clemons receiving his redshirt and will have four years left to play.

Former Memphis offensive lineman Josiah Clemons shakes hands with his uncle Stephen Patrick on Signing Day at Madison Central High School in Madison, Miss., on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Clemons committed to University of Memphis football. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arkansas went into the offseason in search of a new left tackle after Corey Robinson's exhausted his eligibility following one year in town.

Veteran right tackle E'Marion Harris announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after becoming a full-time starter at the 2022 Liberty Bowl.

The Razorbacks 24-man portal haul leaped to No. 4 in the SEC and into the top 10 nationally when Williams' announced his commitment to Arkansas.

The hiring of Silverfield reportedly opened up the wallets of deep pocketed boosters who are determined to help build a roster to make their team a winner again.

All the first-year Arkansas coach wants is a "fighting chance" and he vows to win a lot of ball games.

"Give us a fighting chance, and I promise you we’re going to win a lot of football games, and doing it the right way," Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. "I appreciated that, because we don’t have to be at the top. You give us a fighting chance, we are. But this day and age, we also understand how important it is doing the right things, the right way. Being able to build the right staff, being able to provide for our players in this new age of college football."

