Arkansas Sports History Quiz: How big of a Hogs fan are you?

With the snow and ice still sticking around and many schools and jobs announcing tomorrow will be a day off also, we decided to help everyone pass the time while still getting the kids a valuable education by putting together a Razorbacks sports quiz.

Only super fans will ace the whole thing, but for most, it will be a fun trip down memory lane. Let's see how many you legitimately get right.

Which Arkansas Razorback quarterback has the record for most passing yards in a game?

Tyler Wilson, 510 yards vs. Texas A&M

Who owns the record for most baskets made in a game for the Razorbacks?

Dean Tolson, 20, vs. Texas A&M, 1974

He is also No. 2 with 17 against Rice a month earlier

Which Arkansas Razorback running back has the most 100-yard rushing games?

Both Alex Collins and Darren McFadden lead the way with 10. Collins most recently did it in 2015 and McFadden in 2007.

Which Razorbacks basketball team scored the most points per game?

Nolan Richardson's 1990 team put up 99.6 points per game. This team featured Todd Day, Lee Mayberry and Oliver Miller and was ranked No. 2 before losing to Kansas in the Elite 8.

Out of the 16 SEC teams, how many do the Hogs have a winning record over and can you name the teams?

Five

Ole Miss 37-34-1

Mississippi State 19-16-1

South Carolina 14-10

Texas A&M 42-36-3

Vanderbilt 7-3

Who holds the record for most points in a basketball game for Arkansas and for how much?

Rotnei Clarke, 51, 2009 vs. Alcorn State

Against which SEC team does Arkansas have the worst winning percentage in football?

There are numerous teams the Hogs have only beaten 25% of the time or less, but Alabama holds the highest win percentage with the Razorbacks only winning 20.6% of the time, due in large part to the Nick Saban era.

Which Arkansas baseball player was picked highest of all time in the Major League Draft?

Jeff King went No. 1 overall in the 1986 draft to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heston Kjerstad narrowly missed the honor when he went No. 2 overall in 2020 to the Baltimore Orioles.

Which SEC team has beaten Arkansas football the most times?

Texas has sent the Hogs home with a loss 55 times.

Name the only coach in Arkansas Razorbacks history to have an outright national championship in a major sport.

Nolan Richardson, basketball, 1994

Frank Broyles claims the only other national championship in football, but it is highly disputed with Alabama being the commonly recognized champion for that year and the only champion acknowledged in sports almanacs. Because of this, rules were changed the following year to include bowl games as part of consideration for the national title because the Football Writers Association of America decided to break with tradition and name Arkansas its champion after Alabama lost its bowl game to Texas even though bowl games were only to be considered exhibitions at the time.

What basketball player averaged the most points per game for Arkansas?

Martin Terry, 28.27 in 1973. He is also No. 2 with 24.35 in 1972.

Which football coach has the highest winning percentage in Arkansas football history?

Ken Hatfield, 76%, 55-17-1, 1984-1989





What are the most points the Razorbacks have ever scored in a basketball game?

166 vs. U.S. International in 1988. The Hogs held on to win 166-101 in a shootout.





Which football coach has the lowest winning percentage in Arkansas football history?

Chad Morris, 18.2%, 4-18, 2018-19

Well, how did you do? Be honest?

Head over to one of our social media pages and let us know how you did. Which answers surprised you?

Hogs Feed: