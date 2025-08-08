Razorbacks starting left tackle has something to prove in mighty SEC
Protection of Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green was a bit passive throughout the 2024 season, but did improve toward the final few games.
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos was very intentional about not only having more bodies, but having quality depth behind the offensive line.
Both Mateos and coach Sam Pittman feel they are very deep, bigger and have up to eight players who are starting material during fall camp.
One of the Razorbacks best additions from the December portal period with the commitment of Georgia Tech transfer Corey Robinson.
At the time of his commitment, Robinson was among the highest rated transfers in the portal at No. 90 overall and No. 8 among offensive tackles, according to 247sports.
He was one of the best tackles in the country at protecting the quarterback with the Yellowjackets, starting the final seven games last season, and finished with a pass blocking grades of 92.8, which led all of Power Four offensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.
Since his arrival at Arkansas for the spring semester, he quickly inserted himself as the starter at left tackle even with incumbent starter Fernando Carmona returning.
Carmona, a second-year transfer from San Jose State, didn't take his ball and go home either, he willingly accepted the shift from tackle to guard for the betterment of the Razorbacks offensive line.
Mateos appears confident in Robinson's ability to lead the offense, with his hunger and desire to be the best tackle on the field each week.
"Super proud of him, he's done a good job," Mateos said Thursday. "The great thing about Corey is he's very coachable, he knows his strengths and weaknesses. He's not satisfied."
The 6-foot-5, 310 pound tackle is bent on making his name known in the best league in college football, the SEC. It's a conference which features the most NFL Draft picks each year.
If it weren't for the consolidation of the major PAC-12 schools into the Big Ten, the final count wouldn't be close. Each week, Robinson will go face-to-face with some of the SEC's top pass rushers such as Colin Simmons (Texas), Trey Moore (Texas), Keldrick Faulk (Auburn), Patrick Payton (LSU), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) and Joshua Josephs (Tennessee).
"I think he was really looking to compete in this conference," Mateos said. "He wanted to show that he could play eight games in the SEC, and the 9th in the [SEC] championship.
“He wanted to show he could do it and he needs to be part of that group of combine tackles that everybody's talking about next year. He's done a good job. He's not perfect. He's got a lot of stuff to work on, but he's an eager and willing soldier."
At this point, Robinson isn't projected as a top draft pick in any mock NFL Drafts, but if he lives up to his rating as a transfer then he could work his way into the same conversation as the Kadyn Proctor's, Xavier Chaplin's and Austin Barber's of the SEC.
"I was really excited to be able to come play in the SEC," Robinson said. "I believe it's the best conference. I believe the best ball is played here, and I want to be considered one of the best offensive tackles. I think you've got to play against the best to be able to say that, and just excited to come out here and play."
Robinson is a firm believer in his improvements in his short time at Arkansas and is being coached by someone with a background of elite offensive line play previously at BYU and Baylor.
"I'd say I've gotten a lot stronger now with the staff we have here, with Coach Sowders, and then just working technique with Coach Mateos and Coach Pittman, improving my hand leverage and different things like that in the run game has helped me a lot.
The Razorbacks fielded one of the worst offensive lines in college football last season, surrendering 36 sacks which ranked No. 12 in the SEC and No. 114 nationally.
If Robinson can get acclimated at left tackle, he has a chance to continue building a streak of no sacks which stretches across the past three seasons.