Razorbacks' storyline remains same but Pittman doesn't know how to fix it
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was very apparent that last night's game between Arkansas and Ole MIss was going to come down to the wire.
While neither defense had an answer for the opposing offense, it was big plays early and often from Ole Miss that solidified its fate with a backup, Division II transfer at quarterback doing exactly what he wanted which is actually on brand for Arkansas.
What else is on brand for the Razorbacks? Losing another one possession game which comes as no surprise considering the team's history in one score games under sixth-year coach Sam Pittman.
If the Razorbacks can find a way to lose a close game it most certainly will more often that not.
The Arkansas offense is weaponized with a solid group of receivers and an offensive line that's likely the best Pittman has fielded in his tenure.
When it came down to making plays to win the game, Taylen Green, O'Mega Blake, C.J. Brown, Jaden Platt, and Mike Washington did just enough to keep things interesting.
Plus, a defense that had more holes than a cheap Amazon Prime movie plot made two stops in the second half, which was just enough for Arkansas' offense to have an opening to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.
Pittman showed confidence in his team's execution in the second half to erase a 10-point deficit with a chance to win in the fourth quarter with time ticking away.
While Jalen Brown's fumble isn't the complete story for the Razorbacks unfortunate six-point loss, it falls in line with the culture of this Razorbacks program. Until Arkansas can rid itself of the monkey on its back and win one possession games consistently, the stigma of being a second rate SEC program will remain.
"Hell yeah, we were going to win," Pittman said. "I don’t think there’s anybody in [the stadium] that didn’t think we were going to win. [The fumble] just happened. But you know, I was trying to take as much time as I possibly could.
"We were at the 26. We had to score, but I was trying to take as much time as I possibly can. That’s why we didn’t run another play before the two-minute warning. We’re trying to score and give it to them late, and we were on a really good track. We just went down and scored, stopped them, man, but we just unfortunately had the turnover, but I was really proud of the way we executed."
Moral victories in Year Six might be something a team that's holding on can cling to in order to avoid letting go of the rope, which is easy to do with a treacherous slate ahead.
The storyline of Arkansas' one score games is different each time with how they get there, but can't get out of its way to pull things together.
There's a deep history of turnovers, defensive lapses and clock management issues that show up each time. It's a pattern of insanity, never learning or fixing errors just to get the same results.
Maybe he should go ask his old boss Kirby Smart down at Georgia for advice on how to fix his close game issues. After all, the Bulldogs are 10-2 in such games in the same timeframe.
When confronted with a question to close his press conference on how he can get things fixed, Pittman raised his arms in frustration, giving reporters the same answer Saturday night that they have heard a handful of times before.
"Yeah, I knew that [question] was coming. I don’t know what to do with it. Tell me what to do," Pittman said. "I don’t know. [The team] is hurt, which is a good thing. It means something to them, which is a good thing. When you have that, they’ll go back to work and they’ll do a good job with that."