Razorbacks update injuries, adjust depth chart ahead of opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will open the season against Alabama A&M on Saturday with a reshuffled lineup, as injuries have altered the team’s depth chart heading into the home opener at Razorback Stadium.
Hogs coach Sam Pittman said Monday that defensive lineman David Oke, a transfer from Abilene Christian, will miss the game because of a knee injury suffered during the second scrimmage of fall camp.
Oke is not listed on the depth chart, leaving Cam Ball and Ian Geffrard to start on the defensive front, with Keyshawn Blackstock and freshman Kevin Oatis providing depth. Danny Saili will also serve as a reserve for Geffrard.
Pittman said the team is eager to start the season at home for the first time since 2022, and he hopes fans fill the stands for the 3:15 p.m. kickoff. “It’s really nice to have a home opener,” Pittman said. “We’ve got a good team, but we have to put a good team out there every Saturday.” The game will be aired on SEC Network.
The Razorbacks mostly avoided serious injuries during fall camp, but Oke’s absence is significant for a defensive line looking to establish itself early in the season.
Freshman wide receiver Antonio Jordan is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. Fellow wideout Raylen Sharpe, who dealt with a foot issue, is expected to play.
“If last week’s any indication, he’s ready to go,” Pittman said of Sharpe.
Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. missed some of the final days of camp with a hamstring injury but is expected to start.
“We believe he will practice today and be ready for Saturday,” Pittman said.
The Razorbacks released their official depth chart Monday, with Ball and Geffrard starting on the defensive line and Blackstock, a converted offensive lineman, expected to provide depth. On offense, the absence of Jordan could mean more opportunities for veteran receivers.
Quarterback Taylen Green will start for Arkansas, with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino planning to utilize Green’s arm strength and mobility. Running back Mike Washington, who impressed during fall camp, is expected to play a key role in the opener.
Pittman complimented the Razorbacks’ safeties, saying, “They’re big, and they don’t look like me. They look good. They can run, but they’ll hit you now,” according to Sports Illustrated.
Alabama A&M, meanwhile, enters the game looking to improve after struggling against Power Five teams last season. Arkansas is a heavy favorite, with prediction models giving the Razorbacks more than a three-touchdown advantage.
Still, Pittman stressed that every week presents new challenges. “We have a lot of respect for Alabama A&M and their staff,” he said. “We have to put a good team out there every Saturday.”
With Jordan doubtful and Sharpe's status getting into the range of how much he would be use the receiving corps could be something to keep an eye on in an opener where they are overwhelming favorites.
The Razorbacks and Bulldogs will kick off at 3:15 p.m. Central time Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.