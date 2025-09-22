Razorbacks’ upset loss to Memphis erases path to national Top 25 ranking

All Hogs

Arkansas’ path to rankings vanished after back-to-back defeats. Here’s why Hogs will have a hard time changing anything.

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025.
Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025.
In a piece of news that will shock absolutely nobody, Arkansas did not make an appearance in either the AP Top 25 Poll or US LBM Coaches Poll.

But Arkansas fans aren’t looking at those rankings anyways.

They’re probably looking at rankings about the best possible head coaching candidates

Two weeks ago, before traveling to Ole Miss, the Razorbacks’ path into the top 25 was fairly simple. A road win against then-No. 17 Ole Miss, followed by a dominant win against Memphis would’ve either put the Razorbacks into the top 25 or very close to it.

Basically, they’d be like Mississippi State: unbeaten with a win against a top 25 team only with a higher Football Power Index ranking, meaning the Razorbacks would be ranked if they had the same results as the Bulldogs.

We all know that’s not what happened, though.

Losing to the Rebels, while disappointing, would still be classified as a “quality” loss (wait, is that even a thing?).

But losing to Memphis is more than just disappointing.

Not to keep referring back to Mississippi State, but the Razorbacks loss to Memphis is nearly equivalent to the Bulldogs’ loss to Toledo, at home, last season.

And reading that may lead you to think Arkansas is headed towards its own 2-10, 0-8 in SEC games record, but don’t.

Arkansas lost by one point on the road to a team it had played before.

Mississippi State got dominated by a team it had never played before at what I lovingly refer to as a cowbell-induced sensory depravation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium.

Those losses aren’t the same and not all hope is lost for Arkansas.

Taylen Green is still around, and Arkansas does play Mississippi State later this season so there’s a chance for at least one more win.

But it’ll be a while before Arkansas is listed anywhere past this sentence.

AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Ohio State 3-0
  2. Miami (FL) 4-0
  3. Penn State 3-0
  4. LSU 4-0
  5. Georgia 3-0
  6. Oregon 4-0
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Florida State 3-0
  9. Texas A&M 3-0
  10. Texas 3-1
  11. Indiana 4-0
  12. Texas Tech 4-0
  13. Ole Miss 4-0
  14. Iowa State 4-0
  15. Tennessee 3-1
  16. Georgia Tech 4-0
  17. Alabama 2-1
  18. Vanderbilt 4-0
  19. Michigan 3-1
  20. Missouri 4-0
  21. USC 4-0
  22. Notre Dame 1-2
  23. Illinois 3-1
  24. TCU 3-0
  25. BYU 3-0

US LBM Coaches Poll

  1. Ohio State 3-0
  2. Penn State 3-0
  3. Georgia 3-0
  4. LSU 4-0
  5. Oregon 4-0
  6. Miami (FL) 4-0
  7. Texas 3-1
  8. Florida State 3-0
  9. Texas A&M 3-0
  10. Oklahoma 4-0
  11. Ole Miss 4-0
  12. Indiana 4-0
  13. Iowa State 4-0
  14. Texas Tech 4-0
  15. Tennessee 3-1
  16. Alabama 2-1
  17. Georgia Tech 4-0
  18. Michigan 3-1
  19. Missouri 4-0
  20. Vanderbilt 4-0
  21. Notre Dame 1-2
  22. USC 4-0
  23. Illinois 3-1
  24. BYU 3-0
  25. TCU 3-0

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1;

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

