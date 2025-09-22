Razorbacks’ upset loss to Memphis erases path to national Top 25 ranking
In a piece of news that will shock absolutely nobody, Arkansas did not make an appearance in either the AP Top 25 Poll or US LBM Coaches Poll.
But Arkansas fans aren’t looking at those rankings anyways.
They’re probably looking at rankings about the best possible head coaching candidates
Two weeks ago, before traveling to Ole Miss, the Razorbacks’ path into the top 25 was fairly simple. A road win against then-No. 17 Ole Miss, followed by a dominant win against Memphis would’ve either put the Razorbacks into the top 25 or very close to it.
Basically, they’d be like Mississippi State: unbeaten with a win against a top 25 team only with a higher Football Power Index ranking, meaning the Razorbacks would be ranked if they had the same results as the Bulldogs.
We all know that’s not what happened, though.
Losing to the Rebels, while disappointing, would still be classified as a “quality” loss (wait, is that even a thing?).
But losing to Memphis is more than just disappointing.
Not to keep referring back to Mississippi State, but the Razorbacks loss to Memphis is nearly equivalent to the Bulldogs’ loss to Toledo, at home, last season.
And reading that may lead you to think Arkansas is headed towards its own 2-10, 0-8 in SEC games record, but don’t.
Arkansas lost by one point on the road to a team it had played before.
Mississippi State got dominated by a team it had never played before at what I lovingly refer to as a cowbell-induced sensory depravation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium.
Those losses aren’t the same and not all hope is lost for Arkansas.
Taylen Green is still around, and Arkansas does play Mississippi State later this season so there’s a chance for at least one more win.
But it’ll be a while before Arkansas is listed anywhere past this sentence.
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1;