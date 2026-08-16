Arkansas Razorbacks Veteran Tight End to Miss 2026 Season Due With Injury

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks redshirt junior tight end Maddox Lassiter will miss the 2026 season with an undisclosed injury that required surgery, according to Ryan Silverfield following the team's first scrimmage.

“Maddox Lassiter, unfortunately, is out for the season," Silverfield said during his Sunday press conference. "He has been absolutely phenomenal. We actually though he was going to have a very significant role for us at an extremely high level. He’s a tough young man that got hurt during practice.”

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Maddox Lassiter lines up on special teams against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2025 season. | Razorback Footbal

The 6-foot-3, 248 pound athlete signed with Arkansas as a former preferred walk-on in the 2023 class and has played multiple positions during his four-year college career. He has spent time as a blocking tight end, H-Back, fullback, and now listed primarily as a tight end.

He's been in a mainstay in the Razorbacks' two-deep throughout the last couple of seasons, including two starts across 25 career appearances, and saw his role with the offense continue to develop, but has seen much of his action on special teams.

While his five total tackles on special teams last season and one reception for three yards won't blow anyone away statiscially, but his overall impact doing all the little things right made him a fan favorite out of Warren.

Lassiter isn't the only one who was held out of Sunday's scrimmage as Memphis transfer running back Sutton Smith has been dealing with a lower leg injury. However, Silverfield remains positive that he'll return soon.

“I’ve been holding Sutton Smith (out) with communication with the doctors and our medical staff," Silverfield said. "He has a lower leg injury, but I have no doubts in my mind that he’ll be full go (for the season opener).”

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith during spring practice drills. | Arkansas Communications

Smith was a major factor for the Tigers last season in multpile facets of the game by recording 1,058 yards and eight total touchdowns in 2025. He missed the majority of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL against North Alabama.

While Silverfield Smith from Sunday's scrimmage, it's likely more of a precautionary effort than anything to make sure his star will be fully healthy and availavle for the season opener.

Other players who are going to be out for the season that have been previously mentioned are punter Connor Smith and JUCO defensive end J'Lynn Allen, who is originally from North Little Rock.

Arkansas is set to kick off the 2026 season inside CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Sept. 5 at 3:15 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.

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